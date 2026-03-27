St. Augustine Golf Shootout

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Early Bird rate for the two rounds of golf at the King & Bear course, including the 2nd round tournament event and post-round lunch
Early Bird rate for the two rounds of golf at the King & Bear course, including the 2nd round tournament event and post-round lunch
Add a single round at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course on August 3, 2026. The player must stay overnight at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort on August 2. Price does not include room or recommended $40 caddie tip.
Two nights (July 31-August 2) at the Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village - single occupancy, king bed rate
Two nights (July 31-August 2) at the Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village - double occupancy, 2 double beds, room rate
$
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