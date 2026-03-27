The Giboney Foundation

Hosted by

The Giboney Foundation

About this event

St. Augustine Golf Shootout

1 King and Bear Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32092, USA

Early Bird Rate - Single Golfer
$400
Available until May 1

Early Bird rate for the two rounds of golf at the King & Bear course, including the 2nd round tournament event and post-round lunch

General Registration
$450

Early Bird rate for the two rounds of golf at the King & Bear course, including the 2nd round tournament event and post-round lunch

TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course Add-on
$600

Add a single round at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course on August 3, 2026. The player must stay overnight at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort on August 2. Price does not include room or recommended $40 caddie tip.

Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village Hotel Room
$450

Two nights (July 31-August 2) at the Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village - single occupancy, king bed rate

Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village Hotel Room
$406

Two nights (July 31-August 2) at the Renaissance St. Augustine World Golf Village - double occupancy, 2 double beds, room rate

Add a donation for The Giboney Foundation

$

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