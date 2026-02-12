St. Augustine Military Ball

250 Years: Protecting Our Freedom. MOAA-ACC will be dedicating the proceeds from this year’s ball to honor, support, and educate our First Responders as well as Youth Organizations in our local community. First Responders are made up of Police, Fire Fighters, and Military. These brave individuals have chosen a career path that protects our freedoms for 250 years. Your generous support will help non-profit organizations like 2nd Alarmers Association of St John’s County, Heroes on the Water, and the St Johns County Sheriff Foundation as well as they Youth Organizations they support. Additional proceeds will be used to provide patriotic educational opportunities to our Veterans, the youth, and the citizens of St. Augustine and St. Johns County.