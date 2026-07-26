St. Augustine Trivia Night Fundraiser

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About this event
Table for 8; soft drinks, water, tea and lemonade. One raffle ticket per guest.
Fellowship benefits + 1 drink ticket per guest (beer, wine, or signature mocktail). Two Raffle tickets per guest.
Cana benefits + 2 drink tickets per guest and signature cocktail/mocktail access. Five Raffle Tickets Per Guest.
Ticket for the purchase of an alcoholic beverage. Additional tickets will also be sold during the event.
Ticket for Raffle Baskets. Additional tickets will be available during the event as well.
5 Tickets for Raffle Baskets. Additional tickets will be available during the event as well.
$
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