A large group of people form a heart shape on a grassy lawn with a paved walkway in the background.
St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church

About this event

St. Augustine Trivia Night Fundraiser

285 S 208th St

Elkhorn, NE 68022, USA

Fellowship
$200

Table for 8; soft drinks, water, tea and lemonade. One raffle ticket per guest.

Cana Celebration
$400

Fellowship benefits + 1 drink ticket per guest (beer, wine, or signature mocktail). Two Raffle tickets per guest.

Stewardship Reserve
$800

Cana benefits + 2 drink tickets per guest and signature cocktail/mocktail access. Five Raffle Tickets Per Guest.

Extra Drink Ticket
$5

Ticket for the purchase of an alcoholic beverage. Additional tickets will also be sold during the event.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Ticket for Raffle Baskets. Additional tickets will be available during the event as well.

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 Tickets for Raffle Baskets. Additional tickets will be available during the event as well.

Add a donation for St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church

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