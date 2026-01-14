St. Barbara Awards

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About this event
(SSG-MAJ)
Recognizes those individuals contributed to the promotion of the Field Artillery in ways that stand out.
(Non-Service Member)
The Order of Molly Pitcher recognizes those individuals who have voluntarily contributed in significant and meaningful ways to the improvement of the Field Artillery Community.
(LTC-GO)
The Ancient Order is reserved for an elite with long-term dedication to the Field Artillery
(Non-Service Member)
The Esteemed Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher recognizes those individuals who have mentored other spouses, volunteers, and demonstrated a life-long commitment to the support of the Field Artillery Community
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