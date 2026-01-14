Steel Squadron Funds

Hosted by

Steel Squadron Funds

About this event

St. Barbara Awards

Honorable Order of St. Barbara
$50

(SSG-MAJ)

Recognizes those individuals contributed to the promotion of the Field Artillery in ways that stand out.

Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher
$50

(Non-Service Member)

The Order of Molly Pitcher recognizes those individuals who have voluntarily contributed in significant and meaningful ways to the improvement of the Field Artillery Community.

Ancient Order of St. Barbara
$50

(LTC-GO)

The Ancient Order is reserved for an elite with long-term dedication to the Field Artillery

Esteemed Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher
$50

(Non-Service Member)

The Esteemed Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher recognizes those individuals who have mentored other spouses, volunteers, and demonstrated a life-long commitment to the support of the Field Artillery Community

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