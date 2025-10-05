Hosted by

St Benedict Orthodox Church

About this event

St Benedict Orthodox Church's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3900 Jones Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73135, USA

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$15

Starting bid

Zero Tolerance reusable travel mug, Dark Roast coffee beans from Zero Tolerance, two Siyo chocolate bars, and Roasted Yaupon Tea in a pretty giftbox. Great gift idea, or plan to enjoy yourself!

Wine Lovers item
Wine Lovers
$15

Starting bid

Boxed red wine, 4 wine glasses, and Cowboy themed wine glass charms

Taste of the world item
Taste of the world
$20

Starting bid

Oklahoma Cutting board, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and Etna Rosso Doc Italian wine


value $90

Parents night out item
Parents night out
$30

Starting bid

Up to 4 hours of babysitting (or 6 hours if bid is at least $40) by Sophia Floyd


  • Please note this item will also only be sold to parishoners of St. Benedict or St. Nina, or people known to the Floyd family if not a parishoner
Print of Painting by Tatiana Nikolova item
Print of Painting by Tatiana Nikolova
$20

Starting bid

"Children of Light"


Everybody is walking toward the Sun of Righteousness. All are touched by divine light. All together are united and walk toward the Light. Each one has its own state of spiritual maturity - some are upright, others are kneeling, others are prostrating, some are children, others are adults. Jesus proclaimed "I Am the Light" (Jn.8:12) and encouraged his followers: "You are the Light of the World" (Matt.5:14). St. Paul also expressed that notion: "Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness." (1Thess.5:5)

Celebration Station Family Package item
Celebration Station Family Package item
Celebration Station Family Package
$25

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Large Pizza, 1 Pitcher of Drink, $80 in Gameplay, 12 Attraction Tickets.

Gibbon slackboard item
Gibbon slackboard
$20

Starting bid

exercise system - build strength and balance while doing a cardio workout

Madame Alexander dolls from around the world item
Madame Alexander dolls from around the world
$12

Starting bid

Set of 5 mini Madame Alexander dolls: boy and girl from Austria, boy from Holland, girls from Italy, Panama, and Argentina.

Oster 8 speed blender item
Oster 8 speed blender
$8

Starting bid

Brand new blender

Orthodox Kids Activity Set item
Orthodox Kids Activity Set
$10

Starting bid

from etsy seller Orthodox Icon Friends

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet item
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $36.95.


10.25 inch diameter.

Blue Zoo Family Pass item
Blue Zoo Family Pass
$15

Starting bid

2 adult and 5 kids passes (we have two of these, both the highest and next highest bidder will be able to get a set)

Ikea Pendant Lamp item
Ikea Pendant Lamp
$5

Starting bid

2 dozen Cinnamon Rolls item
2 dozen Cinnamon Rolls
$30

Starting bid

Cinnawhat Home Bakery Gift Certificate for 2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls Or $80 in Baked Goods Retail Value: $80

Melissa Brooks Law Legal Services item
Melissa Brooks Law Legal Services
$50

Starting bid

1 Hr. for POAs & Advanced Care Planning With Melissa Brooks Law, PLLC Retail Value: $425-525


18 count personalized gold foil stationary item
18 count personalized gold foil stationary
$15

Starting bid

Chirps and Cheers gift certificate


● Choose your card font. ● Pick what you want your card to say ● Choose your envelopes ● Choose your envelope liner (solids, stripes, and pattern choices)



Valued at $50

Handcrafted 4 seater picnic table item
Handcrafted 4 seater picnic table
$30

Starting bid

Eyebrows styled and tinted item
Eyebrows styled and tinted
$18

Starting bid

Gift certificate from the Ibrow studio & Skin Care in Edmond.


Your eyebrow experience will amplify your best features, making you feel more confident & more beautiful

European Facial item
European Facial
$25

Starting bid

Ibrow Studio & Skin Care in Edmond


includes a skin analysis, deep pore cleansing, facial steam, exfoliation, an entrancing facial, decollate’, foot & scalp massage. Lastly your skin will be nourished & hydrated with a mask, toner & moisturizer.


Value: $95


Slick City Passes item
Slick City Passes
$10

Starting bid

Two 90 minute passes.


Step into a world of exhilarating indoor slides, air courts, and unforgettable fun for all ages.

Bone in Ham item
Bone in Ham
$5

Starting bid

Wiedemann Lakeside Ranch in Shawnee,OK Farm Fresh Bone in Ham Ham is not cooked and is frozen for pick up.


We have two of these. Highest bidder will receive ham plus a 20% off coupon. Second highest will get ham.

Sherwood speaker and 1 year subscription item
Sherwood speaker and 1 year subscription
$10

Starting bid

Sherwood is an all-in-one entertainment platform designed for kids ages 3-12, offering a curated library of low-stimulation shows, audiobooks, podcasts, and eBooks. Our content is designed to spark imagination, encourage literacy, and align with traditional family values—all without ads or agendas

Picnic Backpack item
Picnic Backpack
$25

Starting bid

Apollo walker picnic backpack with set of 4 wine glasses, silverware, plates, and napkins. Includes insulated area for food, a wine carrier, and a picnic blanket.

Handmade Ukranian women's tie item
Handmade Ukranian women's tie
$7

Starting bid

icon necklace item
icon necklace
$10

Starting bid

bought in Moscow directly from the artist

queen Ikea Duvet set item
queen Ikea Duvet set
$10

Starting bid

Queen Duvet with two pillow cases and matching shower curtain

Gold and white dishes item
Gold and white dishes
$10

Starting bid

set of 12 gently used dishes. Includes dinner plates, dessert plates, and pasta bowls.

Silver and white plates item
Silver and white plates
$10

Starting bid

Set of 12 dinner plates, dessert plates, and pasta bowls

Outback Steakhouse gift cards item
Outback Steakhouse gift cards
$15

Starting bid

$30 and a Free Blooming Onion

Ice cream out item
Ice cream out item
Ice cream out
$10

Starting bid

Two Ice cream gift cards -


Boomtown Creamery (OKC) $25

1895 Homemade Ice Cream (Shawnee) $5

Handmade Crochet Coaster set item
Handmade Crochet Coaster set
$12

Starting bid

7 fall colored coasters by one of our campers - Willow.

Dog or cat office visit with vaccinations item
Dog or cat office visit with vaccinations
$50

Starting bid

$100 value. Physical exam with basic annual vaccinations.


Veterinarian: Derek (Seraphim) Newsome

Dog or cat office visit item
Dog or cat office visit
$25

Starting bid

Physical exam. $50 value. With Veterinarian Derek (Seraphim) Newsome, Edmond.

Puppy/kitten office visit/exam item
Puppy/kitten office visit/exam
$35

Starting bid

< 22 weeks


with vaccines and dewormer


two of these. highest and next highest bidder will both get a giftcard.


with Veterinarian Derek Newsome. Edmond, OK.


$65 value

Girl with Hoop item
Girl with Hoop
$5

Starting bid

Large Madame Alexander doll. Monet's girl with hoop.

Madame Alexander Little Red Riding Hood item
Madame Alexander Little Red Riding Hood
$5

Starting bid

Gently used. small size Madame Alexander doll.

Jo and Laurie item
Jo and Laurie
$7

Starting bid

Little Women small size Madam Alexander dolls.

White lamp item
White lamp
$5

Starting bid

Gently used white frilly lamp from Ikea.

The No-Cry Sleep Solution item
The No-Cry Sleep Solution
$1

Starting bid

gently used book by Elizabeth Pantley.


Gentle ways to Stop bedtime battles and improve your toddler or preschooler's sleep

Slavonic prayer book item
Slavonic prayer book
$1

Starting bid

gently used daily prayer book in Slavonic

Prayer rope item
Prayer rope
$15

Starting bid

beautiful, delicate 30 count blue bead prayer rope handmade by a parishioner at St. Benedict Orthodox church. Already blessed, so needs to be sold to an Orthodox Christian.

Swaddle baby blankets item
Swaddle baby blankets
$10

Starting bid

2 Orthodox Christian swaddle blankets and wall hanging from amongthelilies.shop

Cooking Lesson item
Cooking Lesson
$20

Starting bid

Russian cooking lesson - Polina, one of our parishioners, will teach you how to make a Russian dish of your choice.

Parenting consultation/coaching item
Parenting consultation/coaching
$20

Starting bid

1 hour of in-person or virtual parenting consultation/coaching by Licensed Clinical Social Worker Polina Varner. Valued at $110

Orthodox Children's prayer and reading set item
Orthodox Children's prayer and reading set item
Orthodox Children's prayer and reading set
$15

Starting bid

3 Orthodox children's board books and laminated set of prayer cards. This is a great way to begin instilling the love of God in your children early, through praying with them in words they can understand and reading to them about their faith.


From DrawNearDesigns


Valued at $42

Brand New Bike Helmet item
Brand New Bike Helmet
$10

Starting bid

Brand new adult bicycle helmet. Schwinn brand, Thrasher model. Black.

