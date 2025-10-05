St Benedict Orthodox Church's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Zero Tolerance reusable travel mug, Dark Roast coffee beans from Zero Tolerance, two Siyo chocolate bars, and Roasted Yaupon Tea in a pretty giftbox. Great gift idea, or plan to enjoy yourself!
Boxed red wine, 4 wine glasses, and Cowboy themed wine glass charms
Oklahoma Cutting board, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and Etna Rosso Doc Italian wine
value $90
Up to 4 hours of babysitting (or 6 hours if bid is at least $40) by Sophia Floyd
"Children of Light"
Everybody is walking toward the Sun of Righteousness. All are touched by divine light. All together are united and walk toward the Light. Each one has its own state of spiritual maturity - some are upright, others are kneeling, others are prostrating, some are children, others are adults. Jesus proclaimed "I Am the Light" (Jn.8:12) and encouraged his followers: "You are the Light of the World" (Matt.5:14). St. Paul also expressed that notion: "Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness." (1Thess.5:5)
Includes: 1 Large Pizza, 1 Pitcher of Drink, $80 in Gameplay, 12 Attraction Tickets.
exercise system - build strength and balance while doing a cardio workout
Set of 5 mini Madame Alexander dolls: boy and girl from Austria, boy from Holland, girls from Italy, Panama, and Argentina.
Brand new blender
from etsy seller Orthodox Icon Friends
Retail value $36.95.
10.25 inch diameter.
2 adult and 5 kids passes (we have two of these, both the highest and next highest bidder will be able to get a set)
Cinnawhat Home Bakery Gift Certificate for 2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls Or $80 in Baked Goods Retail Value: $80
1 Hr. for POAs & Advanced Care Planning With Melissa Brooks Law, PLLC Retail Value: $425-525
Chirps and Cheers gift certificate
● Choose your card font. ● Pick what you want your card to say ● Choose your envelopes ● Choose your envelope liner (solids, stripes, and pattern choices)
Valued at $50
Gift certificate from the Ibrow studio & Skin Care in Edmond.
Your eyebrow experience will amplify your best features, making you feel more confident & more beautiful
Ibrow Studio & Skin Care in Edmond
includes a skin analysis, deep pore cleansing, facial steam, exfoliation, an entrancing facial, decollate’, foot & scalp massage. Lastly your skin will be nourished & hydrated with a mask, toner & moisturizer.
Value: $95
Two 90 minute passes.
Step into a world of exhilarating indoor slides, air courts, and unforgettable fun for all ages.
Wiedemann Lakeside Ranch in Shawnee,OK Farm Fresh Bone in Ham Ham is not cooked and is frozen for pick up.
We have two of these. Highest bidder will receive ham plus a 20% off coupon. Second highest will get ham.
Sherwood is an all-in-one entertainment platform designed for kids ages 3-12, offering a curated library of low-stimulation shows, audiobooks, podcasts, and eBooks. Our content is designed to spark imagination, encourage literacy, and align with traditional family values—all without ads or agendas
Apollo walker picnic backpack with set of 4 wine glasses, silverware, plates, and napkins. Includes insulated area for food, a wine carrier, and a picnic blanket.
bought in Moscow directly from the artist
Queen Duvet with two pillow cases and matching shower curtain
set of 12 gently used dishes. Includes dinner plates, dessert plates, and pasta bowls.
Set of 12 dinner plates, dessert plates, and pasta bowls
$30 and a Free Blooming Onion
Two Ice cream gift cards -
Boomtown Creamery (OKC) $25
1895 Homemade Ice Cream (Shawnee) $5
7 fall colored coasters by one of our campers - Willow.
$100 value. Physical exam with basic annual vaccinations.
Veterinarian: Derek (Seraphim) Newsome
Physical exam. $50 value. With Veterinarian Derek (Seraphim) Newsome, Edmond.
< 22 weeks
with vaccines and dewormer
two of these. highest and next highest bidder will both get a giftcard.
with Veterinarian Derek Newsome. Edmond, OK.
$65 value
Large Madame Alexander doll. Monet's girl with hoop.
Gently used. small size Madame Alexander doll.
Little Women small size Madam Alexander dolls.
Gently used white frilly lamp from Ikea.
gently used book by Elizabeth Pantley.
Gentle ways to Stop bedtime battles and improve your toddler or preschooler's sleep
gently used daily prayer book in Slavonic
beautiful, delicate 30 count blue bead prayer rope handmade by a parishioner at St. Benedict Orthodox church. Already blessed, so needs to be sold to an Orthodox Christian.
2 Orthodox Christian swaddle blankets and wall hanging from amongthelilies.shop
Russian cooking lesson - Polina, one of our parishioners, will teach you how to make a Russian dish of your choice.
1 hour of in-person or virtual parenting consultation/coaching by Licensed Clinical Social Worker Polina Varner. Valued at $110
3 Orthodox children's board books and laminated set of prayer cards. This is a great way to begin instilling the love of God in your children early, through praying with them in words they can understand and reading to them about their faith.
From DrawNearDesigns
Valued at $42
Brand new adult bicycle helmet. Schwinn brand, Thrasher model. Black.
