St. Bernadette Church

Hosted by

St. Bernadette Church

About this event

St. Bernadette 2026 Annual Festival Sponsorships

1479 Locust Lake Rd

Amelia, OH 45102, USA

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Banner, Logo on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 4 Sponsor Wheel slots, 2 T-Shirts. ***Payment & Logo due no later than 6/26/2026.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 4 Sponsor Wheel slots, 1 T-Shirt

***Payment & Logo due no later than 6/26/2026.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$300

Name on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 2 Sponsor Wheel slots.

***In order to have your company name on the t-shirt, payment is due no later than 6/26/2026.

Booth Sponsor item
Booth Sponsor
$200

Booth sign, can provide marketing materials (ie.. business cards, flyers)

Sponsorwheel item
Sponsorwheel
$25

Purchase slots on our Sponsorwheel for special call-outs for your business during our festival.

Add a donation for St. Bernadette Church

$

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