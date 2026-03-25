St. Bernadette 2026 Annual Festival Sponsorships

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About this event
Banner, Logo on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 4 Sponsor Wheel slots, 2 T-Shirts. ***Payment & Logo due no later than 6/26/2026.
Logo on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 4 Sponsor Wheel slots, 1 T-Shirt
***Payment & Logo due no later than 6/26/2026.
Name on T-Shirt, Booth sign, 2 Sponsor Wheel slots.
***In order to have your company name on the t-shirt, payment is due no later than 6/26/2026.
Booth sign, can provide marketing materials (ie.. business cards, flyers)
Purchase slots on our Sponsorwheel for special call-outs for your business during our festival.
$
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