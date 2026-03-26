Hosted by

Knights of Columbus Council 10959

About this event

Sales closed

St. Bernadette KofC Council 10959's Silent Auction 2026 Casino night

Pick-up location

15500 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062, USA

"Solitude in the Gunnison" Photograph by Father Bob item
"Solitude in the Gunnison" Photograph by Father Bob
$100

Starting bid

Framed Color Photograph

Priceless Value

Beautifully photographed and framed picture

"Solitude in the Gunnison"

Donated by Father Bob Barras.

Sailing Excursion & Van Ryder Game Gift Certificate item
Sailing Excursion & Van Ryder Game Gift Certificate item
Sailing Excursion & Van Ryder Game Gift Certificate item
Sailing Excursion & Van Ryder Game Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Sailing and Games - Total Value $500

B Sailing - 3 hour sailing excursion - Value $400

Excursion with up to 5 people with $100 Gift Card for F&B

B Sailing is a sailing club offering adult sailing lessons and memberships, 34’ racing sailboat Donated by the owner Alan Bates at 281.212.7348 or [email protected] to schedule. Subject to weather conditions and availability of Captain. www.bsailing.com


Van Ryder Games Gift Certificate - $100

Van Ryder Games continue to focus on making great, unique experiences that are unlike anything else! vanrydergames.com

State of Texas Package item
State of Texas Package item
State of Texas Package
$100

Starting bid

Texas Government Items

$500 Value

Flag flown over the Texas Capitol,

Chamber Gavel replica,

State of Texas Coaster set, and

Wood Serving Tray with the state of Texas seal.

Golf Package item
Golf Package item
Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Golf Package Total Value $600


Round of Golf for 4 at Pearland Golf Club

 $250 Value

Round of golf, greens fees and carts for 4 players. M-F only

3123 Flower Field Ln, Pearland, TX 77584


PGA Superstore Webster

1 year Players Club Plus Membership

$300 Value

1 free practice session per day at any location, 1 free fitting, 1 free lesson, 30 club regrips, free shipping on all orders plus additional service discounts.

1529 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX 77598


1 Dozen Calloway Chrome Soft Golf Balls

$50 Value

Marc Chagall Lithograph "Bella" item
Marc Chagall Lithograph "Bella"
$50

Starting bid

Marc Chagall Lithograph “Bella”

$300 Value

Limited edition lithograph titled “BELLA”.

Facsimile signed and pencil numbered from a limited edition of 500. Printed on high quality archival paper, matted and framed.
Donated by Jerry Greif

Wellness Pkg. #1 - Massage, Accupuncture, & Fitness item
Wellness Pkg. #1 - Massage, Accupuncture, & Fitness item
Wellness Pkg. #1 - Massage, Accupuncture, & Fitness item
Wellness Pkg. #1 - Massage, Accupuncture, & Fitness
$100

Starting bid

Wellness – Total Value $1000


Return to Wellness - Acupuncture - Dr. Deborah Bilak

$500 Value

Initial consultation and 3 sessions.

“Your Pain is about to take a Vacation”

17629 El Camino Real, Suite 160, Houston


Tri-Fitness - Functional Fitness for Life

$420 Value

Initial assessment and 1-month of unlimited training

2417 Bay Area Blvd., Houston


Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

$80 Value

Free 50-minute massage, Free Signature Facial,  Pure Inventions water infusion drops, Clinical Maximum Performance pain relief gel

1523 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster

 

"Looking through the Arches" Photograph by Father Bob item
"Looking through the Arches" Photograph by Father Bob
$100

Starting bid

Framed Arches Photograph

Priceless Value

Beautifully photographed and framed Picture

Looking through the Arches

Donated by Father Bob Barras

 

Premier Cleaning Package item
Premier Cleaning Package item
Premier Cleaning Package
$100

Starting bid

Window Genie

House Exterior Cleaning

$250 - 500 Value

Certificate to clean exterior for

a small, medium or large house.

15502 Galveston Rd, Ste 213, Webster, TX 77598


Space Spa Gift Certificates

$250 Value

Includes 8 certificates for Carwashes and

2 certificates for Any Service Detail

(interior clean, exterior wax, seat treatment, or carpet shampoo).

1515 Bay Area Blvd. (Formerly Elite Car Wash)

Wellness Pkg #2 - Acupunture - Float - Yoga item
Wellness Pkg #2 - Acupunture - Float - Yoga item
Wellness Pkg #2 - Acupunture - Float - Yoga item
Wellness Pkg #2 - Acupunture - Float - Yoga
$100

Starting bid


Wellness - Total Value - $960


Infinity Float Center

$178 Value

2 free 60-minute float sessions.  479 Bay Area Blvd.

&

YogaSix

$280 Value

One month of free yoga for 2, unlimited classes.

5440 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 200

&

Return to Wellness - Acupuncture

Dr. Deborah Bilak

$500 Value

Initial consultation and 3 sessions.

“Your Pain is about to take a Vacation”

17629 El Camino Real, Suite 160, Houston


Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home item
Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home item
Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home item
Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home
$100

Starting bid

Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home

 $510 Total Value


L’Auberg Casino Resort, Lake Charles

$350 Value

Luxury hotel accommodation for one night (valid Sunday-Thursday; no holidays) with a $50 food & beverage credit.  Expires 10-10-2026

&

Cinemark Theatre Webster

$60 Value

4 Movie Passes - 20915 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598

&

Van Ryder Games

$100 Value

Gift Certificate - Van Ryder Games continue to focus on making great, unique experiences that are unlike anything else! vanrydergames.com

Italian Painting – Oil on Canvas item
Italian Painting – Oil on Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Italian Painting – Oil on Canvas

$200 - 300 Value

High Quality reproduction of the famous

 "The Entrance to the Grand Canal Venice"

 by Giovanni Antonio Canaletto;

The original is in the museum of fine arts

Audrey Jones Beck Bldg. in Houston, Texas

(The Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute is in the painting)

Donated by Charles and Lillian Teixeria

Nature and Landscaping item
Nature and Landscaping item
Nature and Landscaping item
Nature and Landscaping
$100

Starting bid

Nature and Landscaping - Total Value $450


Native Ideas Yard Care - Landscape Design Consultation

$200 Value

Includes consultation by Lynn Porfirio a Master Naturalist and Native Plant Society member, and a proposed plant list for an area up to 500 square feet.

(Does not include plants or planting services.)

&

Armand Bayou Nature Center

$70 Value

2 free Pontoon Boat Excursions - 8500 Bay Area Blvd,

&

Wild Birds Unlimited

$80 Value

Floral hummingbird feeder and cover and a bottle of nectar 5440 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX & crystal swan

&

Cast Iron Cross & Crystal Swan

$100 Value

Lotto Tree item
Lotto Tree
$100

Starting bid

Value $200


Tree of over $200 worth of Lottery Tickets with over $5 million of possible winnings

"Easter Lily” Photograph by Father Bob item
"Easter Lily” Photograph by Father Bob
$100

Starting bid

Framed "Easter Lily" B&W Photograph

Value Priceless

Beautifully photographed and framed Picture

Donated by Father Bob Barras


Casino Package - Coushatta Resort item
Casino Package - Coushatta Resort
$100

Starting bid

Coushatta Casino Resort

Certificate for a one-night stay at

Coushatta’s Seven Clans Hotel for 2 guests, dinner for 2 at Big Sky Steakhouse, and Golf for 2 at Koasati Pines

$500 Value


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!