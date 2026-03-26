St. Bernadette KofC Council 10959's Silent Auction 2026 Casino night

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Starting bid
Framed Color Photograph
Priceless Value
Beautifully photographed and framed picture
"Solitude in the Gunnison"
Donated by Father Bob Barras.
Starting bid
Sailing and Games - Total Value $500
B Sailing - 3 hour sailing excursion - Value $400
Excursion with up to 5 people with $100 Gift Card for F&B
B Sailing is a sailing club offering adult sailing lessons and memberships, 34’ racing sailboat Donated by the owner Alan Bates at 281.212.7348 or [email protected] to schedule. Subject to weather conditions and availability of Captain. www.bsailing.com
Van Ryder Games Gift Certificate - $100
Van Ryder Games continue to focus on making great, unique experiences that are unlike anything else! vanrydergames.com
Starting bid
Texas Government Items
$500 Value
Flag flown over the Texas Capitol,
Chamber Gavel replica,
State of Texas Coaster set, and
Wood Serving Tray with the state of Texas seal.
Starting bid
Golf Package Total Value $600
Round of Golf for 4 at Pearland Golf Club
$250 Value
Round of golf, greens fees and carts for 4 players. M-F only
3123 Flower Field Ln, Pearland, TX 77584
PGA Superstore Webster
1 year Players Club Plus Membership
$300 Value
1 free practice session per day at any location, 1 free fitting, 1 free lesson, 30 club regrips, free shipping on all orders plus additional service discounts.
1529 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX 77598
1 Dozen Calloway Chrome Soft Golf Balls
$50 Value
Starting bid
Marc Chagall Lithograph “Bella”
$300 Value
Limited edition lithograph titled “BELLA”.
Facsimile signed and pencil numbered from a limited edition of 500. Printed on high quality archival paper, matted and framed.
Donated by Jerry Greif
Starting bid
Wellness – Total Value $1000
Return to Wellness - Acupuncture - Dr. Deborah Bilak
$500 Value
Initial consultation and 3 sessions.
“Your Pain is about to take a Vacation”
17629 El Camino Real, Suite 160, Houston
Tri-Fitness - Functional Fitness for Life
$420 Value
Initial assessment and 1-month of unlimited training
2417 Bay Area Blvd., Houston
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
$80 Value
Free 50-minute massage, Free Signature Facial, Pure Inventions water infusion drops, Clinical Maximum Performance pain relief gel
1523 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster
Starting bid
Framed Arches Photograph
Priceless Value
Beautifully photographed and framed Picture
Looking through the Arches
Donated by Father Bob Barras
Starting bid
Window Genie
House Exterior Cleaning
$250 - 500 Value
Certificate to clean exterior for
a small, medium or large house.
15502 Galveston Rd, Ste 213, Webster, TX 77598
Space Spa Gift Certificates
$250 Value
Includes 8 certificates for Carwashes and
2 certificates for Any Service Detail
(interior clean, exterior wax, seat treatment, or carpet shampoo).
1515 Bay Area Blvd. (Formerly Elite Car Wash)
Starting bid
Wellness - Total Value - $960
Infinity Float Center
$178 Value
2 free 60-minute float sessions. 479 Bay Area Blvd.
&
YogaSix
$280 Value
One month of free yoga for 2, unlimited classes.
5440 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 200
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Return to Wellness - Acupuncture
Dr. Deborah Bilak
$500 Value
Initial consultation and 3 sessions.
“Your Pain is about to take a Vacation”
17629 El Camino Real, Suite 160, Houston
Starting bid
Night at the Casino, Movie out, & Gaming at home
$510 Total Value
L’Auberg Casino Resort, Lake Charles
$350 Value
Luxury hotel accommodation for one night (valid Sunday-Thursday; no holidays) with a $50 food & beverage credit. Expires 10-10-2026
&
Cinemark Theatre Webster
$60 Value
4 Movie Passes - 20915 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598
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Van Ryder Games
$100 Value
Gift Certificate - Van Ryder Games continue to focus on making great, unique experiences that are unlike anything else! vanrydergames.com
Starting bid
Italian Painting – Oil on Canvas
$200 - 300 Value
High Quality reproduction of the famous
"The Entrance to the Grand Canal Venice"
by Giovanni Antonio Canaletto;
The original is in the museum of fine arts
Audrey Jones Beck Bldg. in Houston, Texas
(The Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute is in the painting)
Donated by Charles and Lillian Teixeria
Starting bid
Nature and Landscaping - Total Value $450
Native Ideas Yard Care - Landscape Design Consultation
$200 Value
Includes consultation by Lynn Porfirio a Master Naturalist and Native Plant Society member, and a proposed plant list for an area up to 500 square feet.
(Does not include plants or planting services.)
&
Armand Bayou Nature Center
$70 Value
2 free Pontoon Boat Excursions - 8500 Bay Area Blvd,
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Wild Birds Unlimited
$80 Value
Floral hummingbird feeder and cover and a bottle of nectar 5440 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX & crystal swan
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Cast Iron Cross & Crystal Swan
$100 Value
Starting bid
Value $200
Tree of over $200 worth of Lottery Tickets with over $5 million of possible winnings
Starting bid
Framed "Easter Lily" B&W Photograph
Value Priceless
Beautifully photographed and framed Picture
Donated by Father Bob Barras
Starting bid
Coushatta Casino Resort
Certificate for a one-night stay at
Coushatta’s Seven Clans Hotel for 2 guests, dinner for 2 at Big Sky Steakhouse, and Golf for 2 at Koasati Pines
$500 Value
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