St. Bernadette KofC Council 10959's Silent Auction 2026 Casino night

Sailing and Games - Total Value $500

B Sailing - 3 hour sailing excursion - Value $400

Excursion with up to 5 people with $100 Gift Card for F&B

B Sailing is a sailing club offering adult sailing lessons and memberships, 34’ racing sailboat Donated by the owner Alan Bates at 281.212.7348 or [email protected] to schedule. Subject to weather conditions and availability of Captain. www.bsailing.com





Van Ryder Games Gift Certificate - $100

Van Ryder Games continue to focus on making great, unique experiences that are unlike anything else! vanrydergames.com