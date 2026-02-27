St. Bernadette School's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The winning student will have an opportunity to step into Ms. J's shoes for a day! From morning announcements to visiting classes, it is sure to be a fun and busy day!
Starting bid
The winning student will have an opportunity to step into Ms. J's shoes for a day! From morning announcements to visiting classes, it is sure to be a fun and busy day!
Starting bid
Relax and enjoy front row seating for you and your family for the 8th grade graduation! You will also have reserved parking for the event as well.
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seats for you and your family at the Kindergarten graduation. Capture those special moments and memories from the front row! And, enjoy reserved parking as well!
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie night for your child's entire class hosted by the 2nd grade teachers- Ms. Shields and Ms. Foster. The students will enjoy a movie, popcorn and crafts while parents enjoy a night out! Coordinate with other families to go to a local restaurant, or just enjoy a night out with your spouse. This prize is available to students in any grade!
Date and time to be decided between the winner and the teachers.
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious homemade ice cream with the Ninja Cremi XL.
Thank you to Brandee Zide for this wonderful donation!
Starting bid
Spark your child's imagination with this incredible basket filled with fun, learning and treats.
Includes:
-Castle blocks from Lakeshore Learning
-A dragon toy
-4 passes to the EcoTarium
-$25 to Dairy Queen
Thank you to Carolyn Marinelli in the T to K class for this wonderful donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special lunch from a local restaurant with several of your friends and Ms. J! This is a fun opportunity to spend more time with your favorite principal and to get the special opportunity to eat in the teachers lounge!
Starting bid
Enjoy a free session of chess wizards. Chess Wizards offers fun, interactive, and challenging chess classes, tournaments, and camps for children of all abilities and ages. Classes take place at Saint Bernadette School as an after school program.
In today’s digitally connected world, Chess Wizards gives children time to interact face-to-face with friends, improve their critical thinking skills, and learn good sportsmanship.
Value: $155
Starting bid
Includes:
-Pottery painting activity
-$50 to Sew Studio
-Latch & hook animals sewing activity
-Beads for friendship bracelets
-4 passes to the Worcester Art Museum
Enjoy a $50 certificate toward a sew studio session. Sew studio provides your student with a great opportunity to be creative and learn a new skill. Students make and sew a craft in this fun and interactive after school program!
Value: $225
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket filled with fun Lego sets and Lego themed items!
Value:
Thank you to the Pre-K classrooms for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Make your family nights extra special with this basket filled with treats and games.
Includes:
-Various movie night candy
-Popcorn/seasoning
-Dash popcorn maker
-4 popcorn containers
-Blanket
- (3) $25 door dash gift cards
-Dance pad to connect to TV
-What do you meme? game
-Jenga
-Connect four
-Sorry
-Would you Rather?
-Giant UNO
- 1000 piece puzzle
-Pictionary
Thank you to the 3rd grade classes for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket filled with fun merchandise and apparel from the "Life is Good" company
Includes: 1 sea bag 2 t-shirts, 2 mugs, 2 tumblers, 2 hats, 1 book and 1 frisbee!
Valued at over $300!
Thank you to the 4th grade classes for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket filled with fun merchandise and apparel from the "Life is Good" company
includes 1 tote beach towel, blanket, and book.
Valued at over $200!
Thank you to the 4th grade classes for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy some indoor and outdoor fun with this sports and games basket!
-$50 to RI Go Karting
-$40 to Joey's Bar and Grill
-Spikeball
-Simon Says Jump
-Chess and Checkers
-Monopoly GO
-Magnatiles
-Hoverboard soccer balls
-NFL Guess Who
NFL UNO
-Workout mat
medicine ball
-resistance bands
-Basketball, football, soccer ball and tennis balls
Thank you to the 7th grade families for this generous donation!
Starting bid
You get the microphone for afternoon dismissal!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special lunch from a local delivery place of your choice for you and a friend. Hosted by Mrs. Hardy and Ms. Larivee. You can choose to eat in the classroom or outside (weather permitting)! This can be purchased by a student from any grade level.
Starting bid
Impress your neighbors with this gorgeous raised bed garden! Includes everything you need for a raised garden bed!
-a raised bed especially designed with love by the 5th grade
-potting mix
-gardening tools and bag
-watering cans
-seeds
-a book on starting your own raised. bed
Thank you to the 5th grade families for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Free school lunches for an entire school year! This amazingly generous prize donated by Sally and Kelly is sure to be a big hit for one lucky family. It is good for a year of free school lunches for one student. The value is $900!
Starting bid
Did you know that our religion teacher also knows how to cut hair? The winning bid will get a free haircut and quality time with Mr. Lowenthal during the school day. This prize is available for a male student of any age!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!