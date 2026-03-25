St. Bernadette Church

Offered by

St. Bernadette Church

About this shop

St. Bernadette's Festival Shop 2026

2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult XS item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult XS
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

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2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult S item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult S
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult M item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult M
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult L item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult L
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult XL item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult XL
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 2XL item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 2XL
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, limited stock available after the preorder deadline.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 3XL item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 3XL
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, this size is only available via preorder.

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2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 4XL item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Adult 4XL
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, this size is only available via preorder.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth XS item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth XS
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, this size is only available via preorder.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth S item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth S
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, this size is only available via preorder.

0
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth M item
2026 Annual T-Shirt Youth M
$15

Pre-orders due 7/15/2026, this size is only available via preorder.

0
2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S item
2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

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2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult XL item
2022 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult XL
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult XL item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult XL
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth L item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth L
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth S item
2023 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth S
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S item
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult S
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L item
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M item
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth L item
2015 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth L
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2012 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2012 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2010 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2010 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2010 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2010 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2013 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2013 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2017 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2017 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2016 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L item
2016 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult L
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2016 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2016 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2018 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL item
2018 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2018 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2018 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2019 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2019 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2019 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL item
2019 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult 2XL
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2014 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M item
2014 Annual T-Shirt--Size Adult M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2014 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M item
2014 Annual T-Shirt--Size Youth M
$5

Vintage T-Shirt

0
2011 Festival Mug item
2011 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2010 Festival Mug item
2010 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2014 Festival Mug item
2014 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2018 Festival Mug item
2018 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2019 Festival Mug item
2019 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2015 Festival Mug item
2015 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2016 Festival Mug item
2016 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2012 Festival Mug item
2012 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2013 Festival Mug item
2013 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
2017 Festival Mug item
2017 Festival Mug
$4

Vintage Mug

0
Add a donation for St. Bernadette Church

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