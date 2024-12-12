St. Bernard Mardi Gras Night at The Races 2025

Your name will go on the event promotion as “presented by” and will be featured several times at Night at The Races! Includes preferred seating at the event!
Champion of The Hungry
$1,000
Your name will go on the event promotion as “presented by” and will be featured several times at Night at The Races! Additionally, includes four general admission tickets, preferred seating, and a bottle of bubble for the table at the event. You will also be given a personal tour of the Hunger Programs and their facilities.
***SOLD OUT*** Race Sponsor ***SOLD OUT***
$250
Each race has been sponsored for an organization, individual or “in memory/honor of" someone. They will receive mention in the program and prior to the race itself. 10 races were sponsored so we are SOLD OUT this year!
***SOLD OUT*** Name a horse! ***SOLD OUT***
$25
Purchase naming rights to 1 or more of 90 horses that will race that night!
***SOLD OUT***General Admission***SOLD OUT***
$75
Gets you in the door, gets you a beverage ticket for the bar, gets you your meal and gets you entered into the door prizes raffle
