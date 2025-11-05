Saint Bernard Parish

Saint Bernard Parish

St. Bernard Mardi Gras Night at The Races 2026

44 University Ave.

Akron OH 44308

Champion of The Hungry
$2,000

Your name will go on the event promotion as “presented by” and will be featured several times at Night at The Races!

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Race Sponsor
$500

Each race has been sponsored for an organization, individual or “in memory/honor of" someone. They will receive mention in the program and prior to the race itself.

Name a horse!
$40

Secure naming rights for one—or several—of the 90 horses racing that night!

General Admission
$75

Includes: Admission to the event, one beverage ticket, a delicious meal & automatic entry into the door prize raffle.

