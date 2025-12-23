St. Bernies H&S Parents Night Out Bingo

Hosted by
Your name or company logo will appear on an individual event sponsor banner, social media page and our church bulletin (one time Thank You acknowledgment).
We will call the round of Bingo as your round – announcing your business and encouraging patronage during the round – and any promotional info you would like to provide for distribution – flyers, cards, etc. will be displayed on a Sponsor table.
Bernies Bear Sponsor ($350)
Your name or company logo will appear on an event sponsor banner, social media page and our church bulletin (one time Thank You acknowledgment).
Your business will be acknowledged for your sponsorship on our chance table and any promotional info you would like to provide for distribution – flyers, cards, etc. will be displayed on a Sponsor table.
Your name or company logo will appear on an event sponsor banner, social media page, and our church bulletin (one time Thank You acknowledgment) and any promotional info you would like to provide for distribution – flyers, cards, etc. will be displayed on a Sponsor table.
PLEASE CONTACT GRETCHEN FOR THIS OPTION
Gift Card/Gift Basket from your business
Your name or company logo will appear on an event sponsor banner, social media page, and our church bulletin (one time Thank You acknowledgment) and any promotional info you would like to provide for distribution – flyers, cards, etc. will be displayed on a Sponsor table.
Pre-purchased raffle tickets. Sheet of 25 raffle tickets. Tickets will be in your packet upon arrival.
Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
