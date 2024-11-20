Angel Fund for KIDS

Hosted by

Angel Fund for KIDS

About this event

Add a donation for Angel Fund for KIDS

$

Sales closed

St. Brigid's Day Charity Gala 2025

2004 Green Oaks Pkwy

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Drink Tickets
$10

Cash bar will be available, but prices may vary. Drink tickets will get you any size, style or shelf! Portion of the proceeds will be donated by 12 Oaks to the Charities.

Gala Admission - suggested minimum donation
$85

All proceeds benefit The Children's Home Society of North Carolina and Angel Fund for KIDS. All donations are tax deductible. Admission for attendees ages 12+

Platinum Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum Table Sponsor (See Angel Fund website for details)

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold Table Sponsor (See Angel Fund website for details)

Silver Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Table Sponsor (See Angel Fund website for details)

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze Table Sponsor (See Angel Fund website for details)

Partner Sponsor
$150

Partner (See Angel Fund website for details)

Children's Club House Party- (KIDS Families Only)
$40

All KIDS must have one parent in attendance and children's tickets may only be purchased with an adult ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!