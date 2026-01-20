Hosted by

St Charles East Wrestling Incorporated

About this event

First 10 Entries for 2027 St Charles Battle for the Shield to support Jacob Redington's Family

Shield Wrestler Entry #1
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #2
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #3
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #4
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #5
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #6
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #7
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #8
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #9
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

Shield Wrestler Entry #10
$50

Starting bid

One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.

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