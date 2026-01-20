First 10 Entries for 2027 St Charles Battle for the Shield to support Jacob Redington's Family

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About this event
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
Starting bid
One Entry into the 2027 St. Charles Battle for the Shield. Any division.
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