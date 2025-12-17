St. Christopher Catholic School's Legacy 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Tee off where Jack Nicklaus played in college, where the Korn Ferry Tour Finals are played every year, and where the NCAA regionals were played just this May. Enjoy A a round of golf for 4, with carts, on the Scarlet Golf Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club. *To be used Tuesday - Thursday.*
Donated by The Ohio State University Golf Club
Valued at $1000.00
Starting bid
A Round of Golf for 3 (Three) with the Member at York Golf Club in Worthington, Ohio. York Golf Club offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level. Well-groomed fairways and greens keep York Golf Club difficult yet friendly.
Valued at $400.00
Starting bid
A Round of Golf for 2 (Two) with the Member at Scioto Country Club in Upper Arlington, Ohio. This local course boasts a 1931 Ryder Cup and produced the greatest golfer in history, Jack Nicklaus.
Valued at $1,000
Donated by: Mark Waggenbrenner
Starting bid
Spend your summer at the Grandview Heights pool! The winner of this item is taking home a voucher good for a Family (up to 4) to have a season pass for the summer of 2025.
*Hint- this basket pairs perfect with our "Pool Party Ready" basket*
Donated by The City of Grandview Heights
Valued at $300.00
Starting bid
The winner of this basket will get to choose from a list of pre-selected dates to attend a Columbus Clippers baseball game at the Huntington Ball Park, in a Tansky Toyota Party Suite, located at Club level along the first base line. It includes 15 tickets and 3 parking passes. The suite has both indoor and outdoor seating. *Food and beverage is available for an additional cost*
Donated by Franklin County Commissioner, John O'Grady
Valued at: $700.00
Starting bid
This is the perfect item for busy families! The Smart Skylight Calendar is a WiFi-connected digital display that showcases your family's schedule with extraordinary clarity, color, and brilliance. Its 15" HD touchscreen — combined with the free mobile app for on-the-go updates — helps the whole family easily plan and manage events across different views and features. The winner will also get 1 month of the Plus Plan for free!
Donated by Fortuna Bank
Valued at $325.00
Starting bid
This Trager Grill Pro will set you up for success for all your backyard BBQs. It has 6-in-1 Versatility: The Traeger Pro 22 is the original wood pellet smoker and grill combo trusted by. Grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ. Enjoy authentic wood-fired flavor in every meal using this pellet grill built for all your outdoor cooking needs. This item includes a cover for your new best cooking friend.
Donated by Research Alloy
Valued at $575.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of Winter Fun at Snow Trails with a friend or family member!
This experience includes:
-TWO (2) All day life tickets
-TWO (2) Ski or Snowboard Equipment Rentals
-TWO (2) Group Lessons (for ages 9 and up)
Donated by Snow Trails
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a Night of Indoor Golf at the new private golf club! A Night of Golf at InTown Golf Club will include a 2 hour golf bay rental for up to 6 people and a credit for food and beverages of $150.00.
Donated by: InTown Golf of Columbus
Valued at: $750
Starting bid
The football is signed by national title winning coach and destroyer of Michigan (9-1) Jim Tressel, who also serves as Lieutenant Governor of the Great State of Ohio!
Donated by: Lieutenant Governor, Jim Tressel
Valued at: PRICELESS
Starting bid
This Pilates Fitness package includes 5 Class Passes with Sara Ortlip Pilates Studio.
Donated by Sara Ortlip
Valued at $185.00
Starting bid
Upon the release of the Cleveland Browns Football Schedule, the winner of this basket will receive (2) TWO tickets to see the Cleveland Browns play from the Huntington Club Section (Section 337, Row 2- Seats 15 and 16).
From the Club you will be comfortable in bad weather, and access to food and beverages.
Donated by Thomas Mosure, MS Consultants
Valued at $800.00
Starting bid
The winner of this basket is taking home a certificate for a One Night state and the Glenlaurel Scottish Inn in one of their Croft accommodations which all include a King Bed, Private Hot Tub and gourmet breakfast. In addition, the winner will take home a Collet Champagne (valued at over $100) to pop open on their romantic getaway.
Donated by Glenlaurel & The White Family
Valued at $500.00
Starting bid
There is not a single detail out of place. This watch is going to execute a fantastic mechanical performance. A very extremely detailed watch with a perfect geometry look that fits the perfect gentleman. This watch makes a great gift for a young man or an addition to your own timepiece collection.
Donated by Fr. Andrew
Valued at $400.0-
Starting bid
A Round of Golf for 3 (Three) with the Member at Double Eagle Golf Club in Galena, Ohio. This well-groomed course boasts fast fairways, receptive greens and challenges over water.
Donated by The White Family
Valed at $1,000
Starting bid
This basket includes 4 (Four) free movie tickets to Grandview Theater & Drafthouse, a novelty tee, a drafthouse glass, movie candy and a popcorn tub to be filled with popcorn when you redeem your tickets!
Valued at $75.00
Donated By: Grandview Theater & Drafthouse
Starting bid
Bid on Two (2) tickets in Section 119, Row B (just off the glass!) to see the Columbus Blue Jackets play Seattle Kraken - Go CBJ!
Donated by Alex Hastie, Hastie Law
Valued at: $300.00
Starting bid
Get an head start on your St. Patrick's celebration with a bottle of BUA Irish Whiskey, $25.00 Gift Card to Dempsey's Food & Spirits, a Jameson Jacket and Irish Tee Shirt, and other novelties
Donated by Dempsey's Food & Spirits
Valued at $125.00
Starting bid
This is sign to start your very own garden with and for your family! This basket includes everything you need! It includes an indoor bamboo LED grow house, an LED grow light, 2 windowsill herb garden grow kits, a tidy tray, 3 different sized seed starter pots, plant food, starting soil and a huge variety of veggie and herb seeds!
Donated by The Wilcox Family
Valued at $150.00
