St. Clement Catholic School Fiesta Auction

Early Bird for $450 until

Friday, April 3rd 5:00pm. Price increases to $500 after.





As a Table purchaser, you'll enjoy prime seating for you and your 7 guests, ensuring a memorable evening of bidding and excitement. Your Auction Table Purchase Includes: Reserved Seating: Ensure your group has the best seats in the house to enjoy the fiesta festivities. Personalized Service: Our dedicated staff will ensure your table is set up to perfection, with personalized attention throughout the event. Welcome Drinks: Start the evening off right with complimentary welcome drinks for you and your guests. Special Recognition: Receive special acknowledgment during the event as a valued Auction Table Purchaser.