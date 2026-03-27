St. Clement Catholic School Fiesta Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird for $450 until
Friday, April 3rd 5:00pm. Price increases to $500 after.
As a Table purchaser, you'll enjoy prime seating for you and your 7 guests, ensuring a memorable evening of bidding and excitement. Your Auction Table Purchase Includes: Reserved Seating: Ensure your group has the best seats in the house to enjoy the fiesta festivities. Personalized Service: Our dedicated staff will ensure your table is set up to perfection, with personalized attention throughout the event. Welcome Drinks: Start the evening off right with complimentary welcome drinks for you and your guests. Special Recognition: Receive special acknowledgment during the event as a valued Auction Table Purchaser.
With your General Admission Ticket, you'll gain access to a vibrant fiesta experience filled with lively music, delicious cuisine, and endless entertainment.
No host bar available – Cashless event / Credit Card Only
I am unable to attend but would like to support Saint Clement School with the donation of a ticket price.
Purchase for your chance to win a fabulous trip. 7-Night Stay, Winner’s choice of Mexico, Orlando, or the Bahamas for up to 4 guests Getaway. Golden Ticket Raffle will be drawn on Auction Night, May 2nd. You do not need to be present to win.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!