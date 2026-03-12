St Demetrios of Astoria Alumni Shop

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Represent your roots in total comfort. This premium navy hoodie features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back, making it the perfect staple for any graduate.
Crafted with the quality you expect from the Champion® brand, it’s designed for durability and a relaxed fit—ideal for chilly NYC days or cheering on the home team.
Keep it classic and comfortable with our signature alumni tee. This navy t-shirt features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back.
We’ve selected the Bella+Canvas 300 for its retail-quality fit and incredibly soft feel. Whether you're back in Astoria or representing from afar, this lightweight, breathable tee is designed to be your new favorite everyday essential.
Stay connected to your heritage with a look that never goes out of style.
Keep it classic and comfortable with our signature alumni tee. This white t-shirt features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back.
We’ve selected the Bella+Canvas 300 for its retail-quality fit and incredibly soft feel. Whether you're back in Astoria or representing from afar, this lightweight, breathable tee is designed to be your new favorite everyday essential.
Stay connected to your heritage with a look that never goes out of style.
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