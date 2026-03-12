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Saint Demetrios School Of Astoria Alumni Association Inc

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St Demetrios of Astoria Alumni Shop

Navy Blue Alumni Hoodie item
Navy Blue Alumni Hoodie item
Navy Blue Alumni Hoodie
$45

Represent your roots in total comfort. This premium navy hoodie features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back, making it the perfect staple for any graduate.

Crafted with the quality you expect from the Champion® brand, it’s designed for durability and a relaxed fit—ideal for chilly NYC days or cheering on the home team.

  • Premium Quality: Soft, mid-weight fleece with a brushed interior for extra warmth.
  • Signature Detail: Iconic Champion® "C" logo on the left sleeve.
  • Classic Fit: Features a front pouch pocket and color-matched drawstrings.
  • Alumni Pride: High-contrast white "ALUMNI" lettering on the back.
Navy Blue Alumni T-shirt item
Navy Blue Alumni T-shirt item
Navy Blue Alumni T-shirt
$25

Keep it classic and comfortable with our signature alumni tee. This navy t-shirt features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back.

We’ve selected the Bella+Canvas 300 for its retail-quality fit and incredibly soft feel. Whether you're back in Astoria or representing from afar, this lightweight, breathable tee is designed to be your new favorite everyday essential.

  • Superior Comfort: Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for a smooth, premium feel.
  • Modern Tailoring: Features a versatile unisex fit that looks great on everyone.
  • Durable Design: Side-seamed construction ensures the shirt maintains its shape wash after wash.
  • Alumni Pride: High-contrast white "ALUMNI" lettering displayed boldly on the back.

Stay connected to your heritage with a look that never goes out of style.

White Alumni T-shirt item
White Alumni T-shirt item
White Alumni T-shirt
$25

Keep it classic and comfortable with our signature alumni tee. This white t-shirt features the St. Demetrios School of Astoria alumni crest on the chest and a bold ALUMNI print across the back.

We’ve selected the Bella+Canvas 300 for its retail-quality fit and incredibly soft feel. Whether you're back in Astoria or representing from afar, this lightweight, breathable tee is designed to be your new favorite everyday essential.

  • Superior Comfort: Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for a smooth, premium feel.
  • Modern Tailoring: Features a versatile unisex fit that looks great on everyone.
  • Durable Design: Side-seamed construction ensures the shirt maintains its shape wash after wash.
  • Alumni Pride: High-contrast navy "ALUMNI" lettering displayed boldly on the back.

Stay connected to your heritage with a look that never goes out of style.

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