St. E 8th Grade T-shirt

Please order your chid's size from the list below. This shirt is only for the 8th grade to wear to school. Payments are due at this time of ordering. They will be delivered to school. The design was created from several of the students drawings! The shirts will be maroon with white lettering. Please order before March 21,2025

Please order your chid's size from the list below. This shirt is only for the 8th grade to wear to school. Payments are due at this time of ordering. They will be delivered to school. The design was created from several of the students drawings! The shirts will be maroon with white lettering. Please order before March 21,2025

More details...