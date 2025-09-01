Silent Auction

Hosted by

Four tickets to Lou City Soccer Plus Swag item
$80

Starting bid

Four General Admission Supporter Zone tickets to any Louisville City FC or Racing Louisville FC 2025 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium. Plus swag bag full of items such as team stickers, magnets, t-shirts.

Four Tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum item
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory Tour.

Two One-Day Admissions for Holiday World item
$50

Starting bid

2 One-Day Admission Tickets to Holiday World for 2025 or 2026.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Basket includes peanuts, $40 in gift card, free appetizer coupon, a bandana, seasoning and sauce!

Bowling with the Admin Team item
$60

Starting bid

Bowling with the admin team.

Topgolf item
$25

Starting bid

One $50 Game Play Certificate.

Red Yeti item
$25

Starting bid

$50 Red Yeti Gift Card.

L. Kullman Photography item
$80

Starting bid

One mini session gift certificate, 10 edited images. Value $175.

Month of free dress
$200

Starting bid

St. Edward family, enjoy a month free of dress for your family.

Louisville Bats Fan Pack item
$125

Starting bid

Fan Pack includes: Denny Crum bobblehead, Muhammad Ali bobblehead. Autography picture of Alan Busenitz, Bats/WKU rally towel, and kookie.

Four Tickets to UofL Football item
$70

Starting bid

Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home football game. ( Excludes UK & Clemson)

Four Tickets to UofL Men's Basketball item
$150

Starting bid

Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home basketball game. (excludes: UK & Duke)

Chick-fil-A item
$25

Starting bid

Chick-fil-A merch( tumbler, water bottle, and etc) and 10 free coupons.

Joseph’s Salon & Spa item
$160

Starting bid

$75 Joseph’s Salon & Spa gift card, Kitsch Metal Claw Clip, Aveda Botanical Repair Overnight, Aveda Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner, Dazzle Dry Mini Kit, Aveda Hand Relief, Musee Fresh Bamboo Bath Balm, Smashbox Revitalize 8-1 Primer, Aveda Mini Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner. Value $330

Oliver Orthodontics item
$330

Starting bid

$500 off coupon for a new set of braces, Oral B iO6 Series Electric Toothbrush, Oliver Orthodontics Swag, andCrest Toothpaste. Value $660

The Spa at MPS item
$375

Starting bid

20 units of toxin with Dr. Mays, 1 skin consultation, 1 derma planing treatment, 1 DiamondGlow facial, 2 Cryotherapy sessions, 2 Infared Wellness Pod sessions, and MPS Swag. Value$755

Double Doodle Designs Door Hanger item
$30

Starting bid

Thanful Door Hanger. Value $60

Walmart+ Membership item
$50

Starting bid

One year of Walmart+ Membership. Value $98.

High top table item
High top table
$100

Starting bid

The table has a 36-inch round top and stands 45 ½ inches tall. It’s made from solid quarter-sawn red oak and finished in lacquer, with a satin base and a semi-gloss top that gives it a glass-like look. The finish makes it completely water-resistant and easy to clean. It also has screw-adjustable feet for leveling.


