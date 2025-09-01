Silent Auction

Hosted by
Four General Admission Supporter Zone tickets to any Louisville City FC or Racing Louisville FC 2025 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium. Plus swag bag full of items such as team stickers, magnets, t-shirts.
4 tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory Tour.
2 One-Day Admission Tickets to Holiday World for 2025 or 2026.
Texas Roadhouse Basket includes peanuts, $40 in gift card, free appetizer coupon, a bandana, seasoning and sauce!
Bowling with the admin team.
One $50 Game Play Certificate.
$50 Red Yeti Gift Card.
One mini session gift certificate, 10 edited images. Value $175.
St. Edward family, enjoy a month free of dress for your family.
Fan Pack includes: Denny Crum bobblehead, Muhammad Ali bobblehead. Autography picture of Alan Busenitz, Bats/WKU rally towel, and kookie.
Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home football game. ( Excludes UK & Clemson)
Four of the best available reserved seats at UofL home basketball game. (excludes: UK & Duke)
Chick-fil-A merch( tumbler, water bottle, and etc) and 10 free coupons.
$75 Joseph’s Salon & Spa gift card, Kitsch Metal Claw Clip, Aveda Botanical Repair Overnight, Aveda Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner, Dazzle Dry Mini Kit, Aveda Hand Relief, Musee Fresh Bamboo Bath Balm, Smashbox Revitalize 8-1 Primer, Aveda Mini Color Control Shampoo & Conditioner. Value $330
$500 off coupon for a new set of braces, Oral B iO6 Series Electric Toothbrush, Oliver Orthodontics Swag, andCrest Toothpaste. Value $660
20 units of toxin with Dr. Mays, 1 skin consultation, 1 derma planing treatment, 1 DiamondGlow facial, 2 Cryotherapy sessions, 2 Infared Wellness Pod sessions, and MPS Swag. Value$755
Thanful Door Hanger. Value $60
One year of Walmart+ Membership. Value $98.
The table has a 36-inch round top and stands 45 ½ inches tall. It’s made from solid quarter-sawn red oak and finished in lacquer, with a satin base and a semi-gloss top that gives it a glass-like look. The finish makes it completely water-resistant and easy to clean. It also has screw-adjustable feet for leveling.
