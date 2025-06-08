St Elias Melkite Church "Taste the Mediterranean" Private Dinner Experience (Silent Auction)

Greek Offerings - Starter: Saganaki (flaming cheese) served with pita bread, Salad: Horiatiki (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers tossed in Greek dressing with feta cheese), Main: Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki (marinated meat skewers) served with Tzatziki, rice, and Greek-style Green Beans. Dinner served with assortment of Greek wine. Dessert: Choice of Portokalopita (juicy orange phyllo cake served with homeade sweetened yogurt) or Galaktoboureko Bites (Phyllo-shell surrounding baked seminola custard, drizzled in sweet syrup)

Greek Offerings - Starter: Saganaki (flaming cheese) served with pita bread, Salad: Horiatiki (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers tossed in Greek dressing with feta cheese), Main: Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki (marinated meat skewers) served with Tzatziki, rice, and Greek-style Green Beans. Dinner served with assortment of Greek wine. Dessert: Choice of Portokalopita (juicy orange phyllo cake served with homeade sweetened yogurt) or Galaktoboureko Bites (Phyllo-shell surrounding baked seminola custard, drizzled in sweet syrup)

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