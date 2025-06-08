St Elias Melkite Church "Taste the Mediterranean" Private Dinner Experience (Silent Auction)
Private Dinner Experience for 10 - ITALIAN
$500
Starting bid
Italian Offerings - Starter: Whipped ricotta cheese with bruschetta and marinated tomatoes, Main 1: Rigatoni and meatballs served with marinara sauce, Main 2: Vegetable lasagna, Sides: Arugula salad with shaved parmesan, Olive oil and Italian bread. Dinner served with Classico Chianti wine. Dessert: Cannoli's
Italian Offerings - Starter: Whipped ricotta cheese with bruschetta and marinated tomatoes, Main 1: Rigatoni and meatballs served with marinara sauce, Main 2: Vegetable lasagna, Sides: Arugula salad with shaved parmesan, Olive oil and Italian bread. Dinner served with Classico Chianti wine. Dessert: Cannoli's
Private Dinner Experience for 10 - GREEK
$500
Starting bid
Greek Offerings - Starter: Saganaki (flaming cheese) served with pita bread, Salad: Horiatiki (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers tossed in Greek dressing with feta cheese), Main: Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki (marinated meat skewers) served with Tzatziki, rice, and Greek-style Green Beans. Dinner served with assortment of Greek wine. Dessert: Choice of Portokalopita (juicy orange phyllo cake served with homeade sweetened yogurt) or Galaktoboureko Bites (Phyllo-shell surrounding baked seminola custard, drizzled in sweet syrup)
Greek Offerings - Starter: Saganaki (flaming cheese) served with pita bread, Salad: Horiatiki (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers tossed in Greek dressing with feta cheese), Main: Choice of Pork or Chicken Souvlaki (marinated meat skewers) served with Tzatziki, rice, and Greek-style Green Beans. Dinner served with assortment of Greek wine. Dessert: Choice of Portokalopita (juicy orange phyllo cake served with homeade sweetened yogurt) or Galaktoboureko Bites (Phyllo-shell surrounding baked seminola custard, drizzled in sweet syrup)
Private Dinner Experience for 10 - LEBANESE
$500
Starting bid
Lebanese Offerings - Mezze: Hummus, Tabbouleh, Spicy Potatoes, Meat Pies, Spinach Pies; Main: Choice of 2: Chicken, Kafta, or Kibbeh served with Lebanese rice pilaf. Dinner served with Lebanese wine and Arak. Dessert: Traditional Baklawa
Lebanese Offerings - Mezze: Hummus, Tabbouleh, Spicy Potatoes, Meat Pies, Spinach Pies; Main: Choice of 2: Chicken, Kafta, or Kibbeh served with Lebanese rice pilaf. Dinner served with Lebanese wine and Arak. Dessert: Traditional Baklawa
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