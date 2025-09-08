St. Francis de Sales School Spirit Wear Shop

Rabbit Skins™ Football Fine Jersey (Toddler or Infant) item
Rabbit Skins™ Football Fine Jersey (Toddler or Infant)
$20
  • 4.5-ounce, 100% combed ring spun cotton fine jersey
  • 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly vintage heathered fine jersey (vintage colors)
  • Ribbed collar
  • Side seamed
  • EasyTear label for additional comfort and ability to brand as your own
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • Coverstitched front and back yoke
  • Contrasting stripes on sleeves
  • Double-needle sleeves and hem

Toddler Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/8520_VtgRyBlnW/specSheetMeasurements


Infant Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/8527_VRedBlnW/specSheetMeasurements

Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Toddler, Youth, Adult S-XL) item
Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Toddler, Youth, Adult S-XL)
$17

Available in Carolina Blue or Navy

Adult Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL - 4XL) item
Adult Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL - 4XL)
$20

Available in Carolina Blue or Navy

Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Youth, Adult S-XL)
$20

Long-sleeve t-shirt

Available in Carolina Blue or Navy

Adult Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2XL - 4XL)
$23

Long-sleeve t-shirt

Available in Carolina Blue or Navy

Sport-Tek® Baseball Tee (Toddler, Youth, Adult S-XL) item
Sport-Tek® Baseball Tee (Toddler, Youth, Adult S-XL)
$20

Soft, classic knit jerseys available in many team colors.

  • 5.2-ounce, 100% ring spun combed cotton
  • Tag-free label
  • Rib knit neck
  • 3/4 raglan sleeves
  • Covered hem

Adult Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/1618_HtGyRoyal/specSheetMeasurements


Youth Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/599_HtGyRoyal/specSheetMeasurements


Toddler Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/8521_VHVtgRoy/specSheetMeasurements

Sport-Tek® Baseball Tee (Adult 2XL - 4XL) item
Sport-Tek® Baseball Tee (Adult 2XL - 4XL)
$23

Soft, classic knit jerseys available in many team colors.

  • 5.2-ounce, 100% ring spun combed cotton
  • Tag-free label
  • Rib knit neck
  • 3/4 raglan sleeves
  • Covered hem

Adult Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/1618_HtGyRoyal/specSheetMeasurements

Toddler Hoodie in Navy item
Toddler Hoodie in Navy
$25

Only available in Navy in toddler sizes

Cotton Hoodie (Youth, Adult S-XL) item
Cotton Hoodie (Youth, Adult S-XL)
$30

Available in Carolina Blue and Navy

Cotton Hoodie (Adult 2XL - 4XL) item
Cotton Hoodie (Adult 2XL - 4XL)
$35

Available in Carolina Blue and Navy

Cotton Crewneck (Youth, Adult S - XL)
$25

Available in Carolina Blue and Navy

Cotton Crewneck (Adult 2XL - 4XL)
$28

Available in Carolina Blue and Navy

Sport-Tek ® Tri-Blend Wicking 1/4-Zip (S-XL) item
Sport-Tek ® Tri-Blend Wicking 1/4-Zip (S-XL)
$30

This lightweight pullover locks in color and wicks moisture. With unbeatable tri-blend softness, it’s versatile enough for year-round wear.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Cadet collar
  • Reverse coil zipper
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Open cuffs and hem
  • Women's Only: Princess Seams

Men's/Unisex Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/9510_TRoyHthr/specSheetMeasurements


Women's Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/9509_TRoyHthr/specSheetMeasurements

Sport-Tek ® Tri-Blend Wicking 1/4-Zip (2XL - 4XL) item
Sport-Tek ® Tri-Blend Wicking 1/4-Zip (2XL - 4XL)
$33

This lightweight pullover locks in color and wicks moisture. With unbeatable tri-blend softness, it’s versatile enough for year-round wear.

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Cadet collar
  • Reverse coil zipper
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Open cuffs and hem
  • Women's Only: Princess Seams

Men's/Unisex Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/9510_TRoyHthr/specSheetMeasurements


Women's Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/9509_TRoyHthr/specSheetMeasurements

Youth Sport-Tek® 1/4 Zip Pullover item
Youth Sport-Tek® 1/4 Zip Pullover
$30

This lightweight pullover locks in color, wicks moisture and has an amped up colorblock look.

  • 4.1-ounce, 100% polyester jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • Tear-away removable label
  • Cadet collar
  • Reverse coil zipper
  • Colorblock on shoulders and sleeves
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Open cuffs and hem

Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/9519_TRyElTRy/specSheetMeasurements

Adult Port & Co™ Core Fleece Jogger Sweatpants item
Adult Port & Co™ Core Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
$30

Cozy joggers in navy.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs
  • Dyed-to-match exterior drawcord
  • Front pockets

Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/10897_DkHtGry/specSheetMeasurements

Youth Port & Co™ Core Fleece Jogger Sweatpants item
Youth Port & Co™ Core Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
$23

Cozy joggers in navy.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Elastic, self-fabric waistband and self-fabric cuffs
  • No drawcord
  • Front pockets

Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/10893_Navy/specSheetMeasurements

District Adult Pajama Pants in Navy Plaid (S - XL) item
District Adult Pajama Pants in Navy Plaid (S - XL)
$30

Classic flannel goes fashion-forward.

  • 4.3-ounce, 100% combed ring spun cotton
  • Yarn dye plaid
  • Tear-away label
  • Elastic waistband with functional twill tape drawcord
  • Faux fly

Men's Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5604_TrueNavy/specSheetMeasurements


Women's Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/5606_TrueNavy/specSheetMeasurements

District Adult Pajama Pants in Navy Plaid (2XL - 4XL) item
District Adult Pajama Pants in Navy Plaid (2XL - 4XL)
$33

Classic flannel goes fashion-forward.

  • 4.3-ounce, 100% combed ring spun cotton
  • Yarn dye plaid
  • Tear-away label
  • Elastic waistband with functional twill tape drawcord
  • Faux fly

Men's Size Guide: https://www.sanmar.com/p/5604_TrueNavy/specSheetMeasurements


Women's Size Guide:

https://www.sanmar.com/p/5606_TrueNavy/specSheetMeasurements

Boxercraft Youth Flannel Pajama Pants item
Boxercraft Youth Flannel Pajama Pants
$40
  • 4.3 oz./yd², 100% poly flannel
  • Seamed waistband
  • Turnback finish at leg opening
  • Welt pockets with self-pocket bags
  • Woven label

Size Guide:

https://www.ssactivewear.com/p/boxercraft/by6624

Port Authority® Cozy Pom Beanie item
Port Authority® Cozy Pom Beanie
$23

Port Authority® Cozy Pom Beanie


Available in Marshmallow (white) or River Blue Navy (navy).

  • 100% acrylic
  • Six darts at crown for shaping
  • Dyed-to-match pom
  • Adjustable cuff
Port Authority® Cozy Cuffed Beanie item
Port Authority® Cozy Cuffed Beanie
$23

Port Authority® Cozy Cuffed Beanie


Only available in River Blue Navy (Navy).

  • 100% acrylic
  • Six darts at crown for shaping
  • Adjustable cuff
Port & Co™ Six-Panel Twill Baseball Hat item
Port & Co™ Six-Panel Twill Baseball Hat
$20

Port & Co™ Six-Panel Twill Baseball Hat


Available in adult and youth.

  • Fabric: 100% cotton twill; 80/20 poly/cotton (Neons)
  • Structure: Structured
  • Profile: Mid
  • Closure: Hook and loop
St. Francis Branded Tote Bag item
St. Francis Branded Tote Bag
$20

13.5” H x 14” W x 5.5” D

