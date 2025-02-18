Enjoy an award-winning night at the St. Francis de Sales Spring Soirée! Purchase of your Spring Soirée Admission ticket provides you with delicious food stations and hors d'oeuvres, an open bar featuring beer, wine, mixed and soft drinks, music, and mingling.

Enjoy an award-winning night at the St. Francis de Sales Spring Soirée! Purchase of your Spring Soirée Admission ticket provides you with delicious food stations and hors d'oeuvres, an open bar featuring beer, wine, mixed and soft drinks, music, and mingling.

More details...