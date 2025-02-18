St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

Hosted by

St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

About this event

St. Francis de Sales Spring Soirée

144 E Main St

Ilion, NY 13357, USA

Spring Soirée Admission Ticket
$55
Enjoy an award-winning night at the St. Francis de Sales Spring Soirée! Purchase of your Spring Soirée Admission ticket provides you with delicious food stations and hors d'oeuvres, an open bar featuring beer, wine, mixed and soft drinks, music, and mingling.
Spring Soirée - Basket Raffle Tickets (1 ticket)
$5
A premier feature of the Spring Soirée is the basket raffle. Peruse our selection of over 60 beautifully curated baskets, ranging in value from $25 to $250+. Purchase 1 basket raffle ticket for $5.
Spring Soirée - Basket Raffle Tickets (4 tickets)
$10
A premier feature of the Spring Soirée is the basket raffle. Peruse our selection of over 60 beautifully curated baskets, ranging in value from $25 to $250+. Purchase 4 basket raffle tickets for $10.
Spring Soirée - Basket Raffle Tickets (10 tickets)
$20
A premier feature of the Spring Soirée is the basket raffle. Peruse our selection of over 60 beautifully curated baskets, ranging in value from $25 to $250+. Purchase 10 basket raffle tickets for $20.
Spring Soirée - Basket Raffle Tickets (30 tickets)
$50
A premier feature of the Spring Soirée is the basket raffle. Peruse our selection of over 60 beautifully curated baskets, ranging in value from $25 to $250+. Purchase 30 basket raffle tickets for $50.
Spring Soirée - Basket Raffle Tickets (80 tickets)
$100
A premier feature of the Spring Soirée is the basket raffle. Peruse our selection of over 60 beautifully curated baskets, ranging in value from $25 to $250+. Purchase 80 basket raffle tickets for $100.
Corporate Table
$600
Corporate tables include 10 event tickets, a reserved table closest to the auction area and bar, recognition in our event program, light-fare food options, and 3 hours of open bar.
Add a donation for St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!