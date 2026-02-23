Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

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Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

About this event

St Francis of Assisi - SFA Campus - March Hot Lunch

Monday Mac & Cheese Option
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Monday Chicken Strip Options
$6

3 Chicken Strips

Mondays - 1 Hot Dog/Apple Slices Option
$4.75

1 Hot dog - served with Apple Slices

Mondays - 2 Hot Dogs/Apple Slices
$7.75

2 hot dogs - served with Apple Slices

Mondays - Chicken Biscut
$6.50

Chicken tenders on a biscuit. Served with or without cheese

Tuesday - Mac & Cheese Option
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Tuesdays - Chicken Strip Wrap Box
$10

All wraps will include lettuce and chicken strips. Assorted sauces to include buffalo, barbeque and ranch. Include chips and a cookie.

Tuesdays - Meatball Hoagie
$8.75

Meatball Sandwich. With or without provolone cheese.

Tuesdays- Junior Hoagie Box
$11.25

Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with chips and a cookie.

Tuesdays - Salad Box
$11

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest). Served with a cookie.

Tuesdays - Salad with Chicken Box
$14

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest) with grilled chicken. Served with a cookie.

Thursday - Chick Fil A Sandwich
$5.50

Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles. Note 7th grade HS visitation day is 3/26.

Thursday - Chick Fil A Grilled Nuggets
$6.50

8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side. Note 7th grade HS visitation day is 3/26.

Thursday - Chick Fil A Nuggets
$5.50

8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side. Note 7th grade HS visitation day is 3/26.

Fridays Lent - French Toast
$3.50

2 Slices of French Toast

Fridays Lent - Cheese Eggs
$3.50

Medium Cup of Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

Fridays Lent - French Toast & Cheese Eggs
$6.75

2 Slices of French Toast with a side of Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

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