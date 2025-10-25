Sales closed

St Francis of Assisi - SFA Campus - November Hot Lunch

Monday Mac & Cheese Option
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Monday Chicken Strip Options
$6

3 Chicken Strips

Mondays - 1 Hot Dog/Apple Slices Option
$4.75

1 Hot dog - served with Apple Slices

Mondays - 2 Hot Dogs/Apple Slices
$7.75

2 hot dogs - served with Apple Slices

Mondays - Chicken Biscut
$6.50

Chicken tenders on a biscuit. Served with or without cheese

Tuesdays - Chicken Strip Wrap Box
$10

All wraps will include lettuce and chicken strips. Assorted sauces to include buffalo, barbeque and ranch. Include chips and a cookie.

Tuesdays - Meatball Hoagie
$8.75

Meatball Sandwich. With or without provolone cheese.

Tuesdays- Junior Hoagie Box
$11.25

Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with chips and a cookie.

Tuesdays - Salad Box
$11

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest). Served with a cookie.

Tuesdays - Salad with Chicken Box
$14

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest) with grilled chicken. Served with a cookie.

Thursdays - Breakfast
$5.25

Breakfast sizzli. Choice of bacon and cheese on a bagel or croissant; choice of sausage and cheese on a bagel or croissant or choice of egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant.

Special Thursday - Gobbler Bowl - November 13
$11.50

Gobbler Bowl with choice of mashed regular or sweet potatoes, turkey, gravy, stuffing. Cranberry sauce is on the side.

Special Thursday - Mac & Cheese
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Fridays - Chick Fil A Sandwich
$5.50

Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles.

Fridays - Chick Fil A Grilled Nuggets
$6.50

8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side.

Fridays - Chick Fil A Nuggets
$5.50

8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side.

