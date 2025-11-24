Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

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Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

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St Francis of Assisi - SKS Campus - December Hot Lunch

Monday Mac & Cheese Option
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Monday Chicken Strip Options
$6

3 Chicken Strips

Mondays - 1 Hot Dog/Apple Slices Option
$4.75

1 Hot dog - served with Apple Slices

Mondays - 2 Hot Dogs/Apple Slices
$7.75

2 hot dogs - served with Apple Slices

Tuesday Mac & Cheese Option
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Tuesday Chicken Strip Options
$6

3 Chicken Strips

Tuesdays - Chicken Strip Wrap Box
$10

All wraps will include lettuce and chicken strips. Assorted sauces to include buffalo, barbeque and ranch. Include chips and a cookie.

Tuesdays- Junior Hoagie Box
$11.25

Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with chips and a cookie.

Thursdays - Breakfast
$5.25

Breakfast sizzli. Choice of bacon and cheese on a bagel or croissant; choice of sausage and cheese on a bagel or croissant or choice of egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant.

Fridays - Chick Fil A Sandwich
$5.50

Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles.

Fridays - Chick Fil A Grilled Nuggets
$6.50

8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side.

Fridays - Chick Fil A Nuggets
$5.50

8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side.

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