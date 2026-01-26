St Francis of Assisi - SKS Campus - February Hot Lunch

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About this event
Medium Mac & Cheese Cup
3 Chicken Strips
1 Hot dog - served with Apple Slices
2 hot dogs - served with Apple Slices
Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with chips and a cookie.
Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles.
8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side.
8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side.
2 Slices of French Toast
Medium Cup of Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
2 Slices of French Toast served with Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
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