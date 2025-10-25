St Francis of Assisi - SKS Campus - November Hot Lunch

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup
3 Chicken Strips
1 Hot dog - served with Apple Slices
2 hot dogs - served with Apple Slices
Medium Mac & Cheese Cup
3 Chicken Strips
All wraps will include lettuce and chicken strips. Assorted sauces to include buffalo, barbeque and ranch. Include chips and a cookie.
Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with chips and a cookie.
Breakfast sizzli. Choice of bacon and cheese on a bagel or croissant; choice of sausage and cheese on a bagel or croissant or choice of egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant.
A Gobbler Bowl with choice of mashed or sweet potatoes; turkey, stuffing and gravy. Cranberry sauce will be served on the side.
Medium Mac & Cheese cup.
Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles.
8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side.
8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!