ST FRANCIS PREP PROM 2026

This is a school sponsored event so you are required to adhere to all SFP school policies. SFP has a no-tolerance policy for possession or use of alcohol or any other substance. To ensure the health and safety of all, students may be subject to a breathalyzer if there is any such suspicion. Parents will be required to pick up their child if circumstances prove necessary.

Students may not bring any food or beverages, or carry any bags to this event. Small handbags are permitted and are subject to search.

All those attending the Prom, both Prep students and their guests, MUST show ID to enter the venue. (School ID or driver's license).

2026 PROM CONTRACT





1. Price-$250. per person. Price includes entry to the Prom, dinner and dancing.





2. Table Assignments  Students will be seated at tables of 12. Table assignment forms are available on the SFP Prom webpage.





3. Attire- The Prom is a formal event. Gentlemen must wear a suit or tuxedo and formal footwear. Ladies dresses must be a respectable length and style. All outfits must demonstrate respect for self, family and the SFP community. Mr. Ganci and Ms. Barell have the right to refuse entry based on appropriate attire.





4. All students must be in good standing with the Dean's Office (no outstanding detentions) and the Finance Office (up to date on tuition).





5. Students may not enter prior to 6:45pm and no later than 9:30pm. Students must remain on the premises. All exits are final; students will not be readmitted if they leave early.