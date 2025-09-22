St. Francisville Area Foundation Membership Options

General Membership
$100

As a member you will receive quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event and one Area Foundation vinyl decal sticker. 

Heritage Level
$250

Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. 

Cornerstone Level
$500

Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, two tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company name or Individual name displayed on event banner.

Legacy Level
$1,500

Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, four tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company name or Individual name displayed on event banner.

Foundation Level
$2,000

Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, six tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company Logo or Individual name displayed on event banner.


Partner Level
$5,000

Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, eight tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Individual Banner with company logo, or Individual name.

