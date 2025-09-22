St. Francisville Area Foundation Membership Options

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
As a member you will receive quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event and one Area Foundation vinyl decal sticker.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, two tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company name or Individual name displayed on event banner.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, four tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company name or Individual name displayed on event banner.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, six tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Company Logo or Individual name displayed on event banner.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Membership includes quarterly digital newsletters, an invitation to the Spring and Fall annual event, eight tickets to each event and three Area Foundation vinyl decal stickers. Individual Banner with company logo, or Individual name.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing