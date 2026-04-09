St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton GREEK SCHOOL

Billy thought he was just going on a family vacation to Greece. But when he travels to his grandmother's village, something unexpected happens.

Under the branches of an olive tree planted by his great-grandfather, Yiayia shares her immigration story on the Nea Hellas ship and how she left her homeland with prayers and hope in her heart.

Through a vivid story steeped in history, Billy discovers his family's strong Greek roots--and that sometimes the luckiest trips bring you back to who you are.