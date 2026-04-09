St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton GREEK SCHOOL

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Billy can't wait for New Year's Day! He loves Grandma's special cake-and he hopes to win the golden coin inside so he can have a lucky year. As the family gathers around the table to hear the historic legend behind the traditional Greek Vasilopita, Billy learns how fortunate he already is-even without a lucky coin! Follow Billy and his family in a story that inspires sharing and love, then follow the author's family recipe to start your own New Year's tradition. Gather friends and family to discover who will the golden coin.
Billy can't wait for Easter! His family celebrates with special foods, but he looks forward to the most exciting part: cracking red eggs with his family. Billy hopes his egg will be the lucky one so he can have a year of good fortune. But Billy quickly remembers how fortunate he already is. Follow Billy and his family in another holiday adventure as he learns the story behind Easter and some beloved Greek traditions.
Published to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, The Lucky Day is reflective of annual events celebrated by Greeks and Hellenic friends around the world. The Lucky Day tells the historic significance about Greek Independence Day, as well as the religious and cultural traditions celebrated on March 25. In this third title in the beloved Lucky Book Series, Billy and his family celebrate Greek Independence Day by eating traditional foods, rehearsing poems and songs, marching in a parade, and wearing special costumes. To honor the historic day, Billy must wear a costume that includes a funny red hat, puffy pom-pom shoes and a short, pleated skirt. He does not want to be seen in public like this, but when his father explains the history behind the 25th of March, Billy realizes just how lucky he is to celebrate this special day!
Billy thought he was just going on a family vacation to Greece. But when he travels to his grandmother's village, something unexpected happens.
Under the branches of an olive tree planted by his great-grandfather, Yiayia shares her immigration story on the Nea Hellas ship and how she left her homeland with prayers and hope in her heart.
Through a vivid story steeped in history, Billy discovers his family's strong Greek roots--and that sometimes the luckiest trips bring you back to who you are.
Billy and his brothers often hear the word 'No' or 'Oxi' from their parents. But on October 28, the word takes on a new meaning as families around the world with Greek heritage celebrate Oxi Day, or the Anniversary of the No. Billy learns all about the courageous fight that changed the course of World War II and preserved freedom and democracy for Greece and the world. The story colorfully explains the significance of this historic date, which marks an important historic event that helped Greece and the world uphold freedom and liberty. The Lucky Word is the fourth title in The Lucky Book Series, which focuses on Greek culture, history, and traditions and features stories told through the eyes of the beloved Billy and his family.
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