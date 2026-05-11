St. George Summer Camp 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Covers cost for one child for 1st week of summer camp (June 9-11) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.
Covers cost for one child for 2nd week of summer camp (June 16-18) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.
Covers cost for one child for 3rd week of summer camp (June 23- 25) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.
Covers cost for one child for 4th week of summer camp (June 30- July 2) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.
Covers cost for one child for 5th week of summer camp (July 7- 9) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.
Covers cost for one child for 6th week of summer camp (July 14- 16) including the carnival. Enter child's name and grade.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!