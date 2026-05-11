St. George Coptic Orthodox Church

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St. George Coptic Orthodox Church

About this event

St. George Summer Camp 2026

2135 W Busch Blvd

Tampa, FL 33612, USA

All Summer Camp
$230
Covers cost for 1 child for ALL 6 weeks of summer camp including field trips. Enter name of child and grade.
Week 1 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 1st week of summer camp (June 9-11) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.

Week 2 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 2nd week of summer camp (June 16-18) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.

Week 3 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 3rd week of summer camp (June 23- 25) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.

Week 4 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 4th week of summer camp (June 30- July 2) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.

Week 5 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 5th week of summer camp (July 7- 9) including the field trip. Enter child's name and grade.

Week 6 Summer Camp
$45

Covers cost for one child for 6th week of summer camp (July 14- 16) including the carnival. Enter child's name and grade.

Servant Field Trip Ticket
$20
For servants to go on a field trip and participate in the activities.
Summer Camp T-shirt
$15
Red T-shirt required for field trips
Add a donation for St. George Coptic Orthodox Church

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