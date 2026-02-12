Hosted by

St George's Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

St George's Preschool Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4910 Ox Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030, USA

Jory John 4-Book Bundle item
Jory John 4-Book Bundle
$10

Starting bid

These whimsical picture books deliver important life lessons about emotions, self-care, and empathy through charming food-themed characters!


This basket includes:

The Good Egg

The Big Cheese

The Smart Cookie

The Cool Bean


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

Nature Adventure Kit item
Nature Adventure Kit
$15

Starting bid

All the gear you need to explore and enjoy nature! Hike, camp, and take pictures of all you see.


This basket includes:

Melissa & Doug Hiking Play Set

Melissa & Doug Sights & Sounds Toy Camera

Pop-up tent


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

Basket of Bread item
Basket of Bread
$10

Starting bid

4 mini sourdough loaves, homemade with love. Serve them all with dinner or freeze some for later!


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

$150 Massage Envy Gift Card item
$150 Massage Envy Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Relieve stress with a massage, facial, or stretch at Massage Envy! Includes coupon for 60-minute stretch session at Burke location.


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

Mega Craft Supplies Basket item
Mega Craft Supplies Basket
$10

Starting bid

Be equipped for drawing, coloring, painting, and more. This basket has all you need for days of artistry.


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

$50 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card item
$50 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Take the kids (or yourself) out to lunch at Chick-Fil-A! Grab a milkshake and let your kids burn off that stored up winter energy in the indoor playground.


NOTE: You do not have to add the Zeffy fee when placing your bid.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!