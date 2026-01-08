St Hyacinth Catholic Church Fall Festival Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2027 Houston Rodeo is sure to be a wild time. Get ready to enjoy an evening cowboy style at NRG in the Section 133 (2) seats. Includes two Houston Rodeo Wine glasses, Houston Rodeo pen and lanyard.
Performance options will be provided after Entertainment Lineup is announced on January 9, 2027.
Retail Value: $250.00
Donated by Dr. Debra Stewart
Starting bid
Jewelry that makes you feel like your most confident self.
Retail Value: $85.00.
Donated by Kendra Scott – Highland Village
Starting bid
Wine down with the 2026 Fall Festival Committee Wine Choice.
Retail Value: $250.00
Donated by The Fall Festival Committee
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