Hosted by

St Hyacinth Catholic

About this event

St Hyacinth Catholic Church Fall Festival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536, USA

Saddle Up for the 2027 Houston Rodeo item
Saddle Up for the 2027 Houston Rodeo
$150

Starting bid

2027 Houston Rodeo is sure to be a wild time. Get ready to enjoy an evening cowboy style at NRG in the Section 133 (2) seats. Includes two Houston Rodeo Wine glasses, Houston Rodeo pen and lanyard.


Performance options will be provided after Entertainment Lineup is announced on January 9, 2027.                               

Retail Value: $250.00
Donated by Dr. Debra Stewart 

                                  

Dazzling Delight item
Dazzling Delight
$50

Starting bid

Jewelry that makes you feel like your most confident self.

Retail Value: $85.00.

Donated by Kendra Scott – Highland Village


Festival Committee Choice Wine Basket item
Festival Committee Choice Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

Wine down with the 2026 Fall Festival Committee Wine Choice.
Retail Value: $250.00                

Donated by The Fall Festival Committee


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