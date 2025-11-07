St. James Children's Center Basket Raffle

Hosted by
Try your luck with our Lottery Ticket Basket! Filled with a variety of scratch-off tickets, this basket offers the chance to win big. A perfect mix of excitement and possibility, this basket is always a crowd favorite. Good luck to whoever takes it home!
BASKET INCLUDES:
Scratch Offs
Islamorada Vodka
Florida Keys Ornament
Experience the relaxed island lifestyle with our Florida Keys Living Basket! This collection highlights the best of Keys culture that will bring a little sunshine to your day. Perfect for anyone who loves the laid-back, breezy charm of the Keys or wants a little piece of paradise at home.
BASKET INCLUDES:
Sandbar Trip for 10 people
Open Water Scuba Course
Palm & Par 1 Month Membership
Islamorada Flyers Lures & Swag
Islamorada Brewery/Cabana Gift Card
Skipper’s Dockside Gift Card
Price Automotive Gift Card
Miss Monroe Boutique Gift Card
Taylor Hale Gallery & Studio Swag
Refresh, recharge, and unwind with our Wellness Basket! Filled with soothing self-care essentials, this basket is designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being. It’s the perfect way to encourage a little relaxation and support a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
BASKET INCLUDES:
The Studio; 10 Bootcamp Sessions
The Room Gift Card
Signature Facial at Bloom
Wellness Bar Gift Card
Salt & Skin Gift Card
Golden Yoga Gift Card
Joy Grant 1 Hour Massage
Tarte Cosmetics
Islamorada Candle Co. candle
Savor a taste of the Keys with our Food Basket! Filled with delicious treats, specialty snacks, flavorful sauces, and pantry favorites, this basket brings together something for every craving. It also includes gift cards to local restaurants, giving the winner a chance to enjoy some of the best dining our community has to offer. Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys exploring new flavors!
BASKET INCLUDES:
Cabana/Brewery Gift Card
Bad Boy Burrito Gift Card
Skipper’s Dockside Gift Card
Cupacabana Gift Card
Kaiyo/Green Turtle Gift Card
Midway Cafe Gift Card
Papa Joe’s Gift Card
Stay cool and relaxed with the SunChill—an easy, portable lounger perfect for the beach, boat, or pool. Lightweight and quick to set up, it’s the ideal way to enjoy sunny Keys days in comfort.
