St. James Children's Center Basket Raffle

Lottery Basket
$5

Try your luck with our Lottery Ticket Basket! Filled with a variety of scratch-off tickets, this basket offers the chance to win big. A perfect mix of excitement and possibility, this basket is always a crowd favorite. Good luck to whoever takes it home!

BASKET INCLUDES:

Scratch Offs

Islamorada Vodka

Florida Keys Ornament

Florida Keys Living Basket
$20

Experience the relaxed island lifestyle with our Florida Keys Living Basket! This collection highlights the best of Keys culture that will bring a little sunshine to your day. Perfect for anyone who loves the laid-back, breezy charm of the Keys or wants a little piece of paradise at home.

BASKET INCLUDES:

Sandbar Trip for 10 people

Open Water Scuba Course

Palm & Par 1 Month Membership

Islamorada Flyers Lures & Swag

Islamorada Brewery/Cabana Gift Card

Skipper’s Dockside Gift Card

Price Automotive Gift Card

Miss Monroe Boutique Gift Card

Taylor Hale Gallery & Studio Swag

Wellness Basket
$15

Refresh, recharge, and unwind with our Wellness Basket! Filled with soothing self-care essentials, this basket is designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being. It’s the perfect way to encourage a little relaxation and support a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

BASKET INCLUDES:

The Studio; 10 Bootcamp Sessions

The Room Gift Card

Signature Facial at Bloom

Wellness Bar Gift Card

Salt & Skin Gift Card

Golden Yoga Gift Card

Joy Grant 1 Hour Massage

Tarte Cosmetics

Islamorada Candle Co. candle

Taste of the Keys
$10

Savor a taste of the Keys with our Food Basket! Filled with delicious treats, specialty snacks, flavorful sauces, and pantry favorites, this basket brings together something for every craving. It also includes gift cards to local restaurants, giving the winner a chance to enjoy some of the best dining our community has to offer. Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys exploring new flavors!

BASKET INCLUDES:

Cabana/Brewery Gift Card

Bad Boy Burrito Gift Card

Skipper’s Dockside Gift Card

Cupacabana Gift Card

Kaiyo/Green Turtle Gift Card

Midway Cafe Gift Card

Papa Joe’s Gift Card

SunChill
$10

Stay cool and relaxed with the SunChill—an easy, portable lounger perfect for the beach, boat, or pool. Lightweight and quick to set up, it’s the ideal way to enjoy sunny Keys days in comfort.

