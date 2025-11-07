St. James Children's Center Basket Raffle

Savor a taste of the Keys with our Food Basket! Filled with delicious treats, specialty snacks, flavorful sauces, and pantry favorites, this basket brings together something for every craving. It also includes gift cards to local restaurants, giving the winner a chance to enjoy some of the best dining our community has to offer. Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys exploring new flavors!

BASKET INCLUDES:

Cabana/Brewery Gift Card

Bad Boy Burrito Gift Card

Skipper’s Dockside Gift Card

Cupacabana Gift Card

Kaiyo/Green Turtle Gift Card

Midway Cafe Gift Card

Papa Joe’s Gift Card