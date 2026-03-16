St. Joe Pride Vendor Registration Payment 2026

About this event
How many for-profit business 10x10 spots do you need? Sizing example, 2-10x10 spots is 10x20, 4-10x10 spots is 20x20.
How many non-profit 10x10 spots do you need? Sizing example: 2-10x10 spots is 10x20, 4-10x10 spots is 20x20.
Add electrical connectivity for your space.
Your booth location will be on the PrideFest map. Do you want to place an ad (business card size) for an additional $25? Must have ad into the committee by August 1st.
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