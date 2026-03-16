St. Joe Pride

Hosted by

St. Joe Pride

About this event

St. Joe Pride Vendor Registration Payment 2026

900-1200 Francis St

St Joseph, MO 64501, USA

For-profit 10x10 spot
$50

How many for-profit business 10x10 spots do you need? Sizing example, 2-10x10 spots is 10x20, 4-10x10 spots is 20x20.

Non-profit 10x10 spots
$25

How many non-profit 10x10 spots do you need? Sizing example: 2-10x10 spots is 10x20, 4-10x10 spots is 20x20.

Electricity
$50

Add electrical connectivity for your space.

Ad in the Pridefest program
$25

Your booth location will be on the PrideFest map. Do you want to place an ad (business card size) for an additional $25? Must have ad into the committee by August 1st.

Add a donation for St. Joe Pride

$

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