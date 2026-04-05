St. Joe Pride

Offered by

St. Joe Pride

About the memberships

St. Joe Pride's Memberships

Membership
$20

Valid until May 2, 2027

Your donation helps fund Pride celebrations, educational programs, and cultural outreach, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive space for all. As a member, you'll enjoy exclusive discounts and freebies at Pride events while directly supporting local LGBTQIA+ initiatives. We ask for your mailing address so that we can send you a membership kit which may include a pin and membership card.

Add a donation for St. Joe Pride

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