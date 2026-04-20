St. John Bosco 13th Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Want to make an impact on our school in a BIG way? Let us curate a sponsorship package that's just right for you!
Exclusive! Only 2 sponsorships available at this level!
*Name or logo on a premium gift with up to 1 other gold level sponsor
*Branding on the side of a hat worn by our event volunteers and gifted to golfers
*Featured in pre-event marketing materials, on school website and event pages
*Highlighted in the day-of event program
*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome
*Dedicated thank you on social media
*Name or logo on cart GPS screen
*Sponsor banner listed with up to 1 other gold level sponsor
*Foursome golf package
*Name or logo on a promotional gift to golfers
*Featured in pre-event marketing materials, on school website and event pages
*Highlighted in the day-of event program
*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome
*Dedicated thank you on social media
*Name or logo on cart GPS screen
*Sponsor banner listed with other silver level sponsors
*Foursome golf package
*Listing in the day-of event program
*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome
*Sponsor banner listed with other bronze level sponsors
*Name or logo at a designated hole
Exclusive! Only 1 sponsorship available at this level!
*Exclusive sponsorship of beverage cart
*Name or logo on beverage cart
*Listing in the day-of event program
*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome
*Foursome golf package
*Green fees, golf cart, box lunch, drinks on course, dinner
*Commemorative gift set from the school
*Greens fees, golf cart, box lunches, drinks on course, and dinner for four golfers
*Commemorative gift set from the school
*Greens fees, golf cart, box lunches, drinks on course, and dinner for four golfers
*Commemorative gift set from the school
*Name or logo at a designated hole
*Name or logo in the event program
*Name or logo on business sponsor board at registration
*Includes dinner and 1 drink ticket
*Access to silent auction and evening programming
$
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