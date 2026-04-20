St. John Bosco Catholic School

Hosted by

St. John Bosco Catholic School

About this event

St. John Bosco 13th Annual Golf Outing

8125 Heritage Lake Rd

Egg Harbor, WI 54209, USA

Platinum Sponsor $7,500+
Pay what you can

Want to make an impact on our school in a BIG way? Let us curate a sponsorship package that's just right for you!

Gold Level Sponsor $5,000
$5,000

Exclusive! Only 2 sponsorships available at this level!

*Name or logo on a premium gift with up to 1 other gold level sponsor

*Branding on the side of a hat worn by our event volunteers and gifted to golfers

*Featured in pre-event marketing materials, on school website and event pages

*Highlighted in the day-of event program

*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome

*Dedicated thank you on social media

*Name or logo on cart GPS screen

*Sponsor banner listed with up to 1 other gold level sponsor

*Foursome golf package

Silver Level Sponsor $3,000
$3,000

*Name or logo on a promotional gift to golfers

*Featured in pre-event marketing materials, on school website and event pages

*Highlighted in the day-of event program

*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome

*Dedicated thank you on social media

*Name or logo on cart GPS screen

*Sponsor banner listed with other silver level sponsors

*Foursome golf package

Bronze Level Sponsor $500
$500

*Listing in the day-of event program

*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome

*Sponsor banner listed with other bronze level sponsors

Hole Sponsor
$100

*Name or logo at a designated hole

Beverage Cart Sponsor $5,000
$5,000

Exclusive! Only 1 sponsorship available at this level!

*Exclusive sponsorship of beverage cart

*Name or logo on beverage cart

*Listing in the day-of event program

*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome

*Foursome golf package

Individual Golfer $275
$275

*Green fees, golf cart, box lunch, drinks on course, dinner

*Commemorative gift set from the school

Foursome $1,000
$1,000

*Greens fees, golf cart, box lunches, drinks on course, and dinner for four golfers

*Commemorative gift set from the school

Premier Foursome $1,250
$1,250

*Greens fees, golf cart, box lunches, drinks on course, and dinner for four golfers

*Commemorative gift set from the school

*Name or logo at a designated hole 

*Name or logo in the event program

*Name or logo on business sponsor board at registration

Reception Only $55
$55

*Includes dinner and 1 drink ticket 

*Access to silent auction and evening programming 

Add a donation for St. John Bosco Catholic School

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