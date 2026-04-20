St. John Bosco 13th Annual Golf Outing

Exclusive! Only 2 sponsorships available at this level!

*Name or logo on a premium gift with up to 1 other gold level sponsor

*Branding on the side of a hat worn by our event volunteers and gifted to golfers

*Featured in pre-event marketing materials, on school website and event pages

*Highlighted in the day-of event program

*Personal "thank you" during our event welcome

*Dedicated thank you on social media

*Name or logo on cart GPS screen

*Sponsor banner listed with up to 1 other gold level sponsor

*Foursome golf package