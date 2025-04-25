St. John Bosco Catholic School

St. John Bosco Catholic School

St. John Bosco 12th Annual Golf Outing

5335 Horseshoe Bay Rd

Egg Harbor, WI 54209, USA

Masters Champion Sponsor
$3,000

Name/logo on banners and all marketing and pre-event materials
Name on sponsor board at the event
Name/logo on gift to golfers (if received by July 1)
Recognition in the program
Special recognition at the opening ceremony and reception at the end of the event

Albatross Elite Sponsor
$2,000

Name/logo on all marketing and game day materials
Name on sponsor board at the event
Recognition in the program
Special recognition at the opening ceremony and reception at the end of the event

Foursome Eagle Team Sponsor
$1,500

Includes fees on beautiful Horseshoe Bay Golf Club for a team of 4, cart, lunch provided
Beverages on the course
Special gift from the school
Name on sponsor board at the event
Recognition in the program, and your team or company name at a designated hole

Foursome Team
$1,200

Includes fees on beautiful Horseshoe Bay Golf Club for a team of 4, cart, lunch provided
Beverages on the course
Special gift from the school

Individual Golfer
$300

Includes fees on beautiful Horseshoe Bay Golf Club, lunch provided
Beverages on the course
Special gift from the school

Birdie Sponsor
$500

Name on all marketing and game day materials
Name on sponsor board at the event
Recognition in the program

Tee Box Sponsor (For 1)
$100

Showcase your name/company name at a designated hole

Tee Box Sponsor (For 3)
$250

Showcase your name/company name at a designated hole

Add a donation for St. John Bosco Catholic School

$

