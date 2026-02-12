ST John Fisher Council #15734 - Palm Cemetery Cross Sale, Easter 2026

Offered by
About this shop
The Knights of Columbus, Assembly is selling palm crosses for Palm Sunday. The crosses are 18" x 27" featuring 2 white lilies and a colorful bow. The crosses sell for $15 each and will be available for pickup on Palm Sunday at St Patrick's Church. Orders received by March 14th will be processed. When completing your order you can choose "Other" and leave it blank to avoid the additional donation amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!