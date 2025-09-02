St John's Philoptochos & The Daughters of Penelope Pre Order Christmas Greek Pastries Bake Sale

Per 1/2 Dozen. Filo layered with Walnut, Cinnamon and a light syrup. YUMMY
Per Dozen. Cookie with Orange and Cinnamon, dipped in a honey syrup
Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie
Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie dipped in Giannios' Chocolate
Per Dozen. Butter Cookie covered with Powdered Sugar
Two of 2 each of the above pastries) wrapped in a plastic container with a Holiday Bow
Per Dozen. Filo triangles stuffed with spinach and cheese. Frozen - Ready to Bake
Per Dozen. Filo triangles stuffed with cheese. Frozen - Ready to Bake
Per Loaf. Sweet Bread
