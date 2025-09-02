St John's Philoptochos & The Daughters of Penelope Pre Order Christmas Greek Pastries Bake Sale

Baklava
$15

Per 1/2 Dozen. Filo layered with Walnut, Cinnamon and a light syrup. YUMMY


Finikia
$20

Per Dozen. Cookie with Orange and Cinnamon, dipped in a honey syrup

Koulourakia
$8

Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie

Chocolate Covered Koulourakia
$20

Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie dipped in Giannios' Chocolate

Kourambiethes
$12

Per Dozen. Butter Cookie covered with Powdered Sugar

Pastries Sampler
$15

Two of 2 each of the above pastries) wrapped in a plastic container with a Holiday Bow

Spanakopita Triangles
$15

Per Dozen. Filo triangles stuffed with spinach and cheese. Frozen - Ready to Bake

Tiropita Triangles
$15

Per Dozen. Filo triangles stuffed with cheese. Frozen - Ready to Bake

Tsoureki
$9

Per Loaf. Sweet Bread

Add a donation for Daughters of Penelope - Methone

$

