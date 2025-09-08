St. John's Philoptochos & The Daughters of Penelope Pre-Order Thanksgiving Greek Pastries Bake Sale

Offered by
About this shop
1/2 Dozen. Filo layered with Walnut, Cinnamon and a light syrup
Per Dozen. Cookie flavored with orange & cinnamon dipped in a light honey syrup.
Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie
Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie dipped in Giannios' Chocolate.
Per Dozen. Butter Cookie covered with Powdered Sugar.
2 each of the above Pastries wrapped in a plastic container with a Holiday Bow
Per Dozen. Filo Triangles stuffed with Spinach and cheeses, frozen and ready to bake.
Per Dozen. Filo Triangles stuffed with a variety of cheese, frozen and ready to bake.
Per Loaf. Sweet Bread
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!