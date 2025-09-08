Offered by

Daughters of Penelope - Methone

About this shop

St. John's Philoptochos & The Daughters of Penelope Pre-Order Thanksgiving Greek Pastries Bake Sale

Baklava
$15

1/2 Dozen. Filo layered with Walnut, Cinnamon and a light syrup

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Finikia
$20

Per Dozen. Cookie flavored with orange & cinnamon dipped in a light honey syrup.

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Koulourakia
$8

Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie

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Chocolate Covered Koulourakia
$20

Per Dozen. Twisted Butter Cookie dipped in Giannios' Chocolate.

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Kourambiethes
$12

Per Dozen. Butter Cookie covered with Powdered Sugar.

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Pastries Sampler
$20

2 each of the above Pastries wrapped in a plastic container with a Holiday Bow

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Spanakopita Triangles
$15

Per Dozen. Filo Triangles stuffed with Spinach and cheeses, frozen and ready to bake.

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Tiropita Triangles
$15

Per Dozen. Filo Triangles stuffed with a variety of cheese, frozen and ready to bake.

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Tsoureki
$9

Per Loaf. Sweet Bread

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