Hosted by

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

About this event

Sales closed

2026 SJE Catholic Church's Silent Auction --- Thank you for your support!

Pick-up location

13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, USA

SJE School Swag item
SJE School Swag
$20

Starting bid

Basket of SJE School swag

==Donated by St John the Evangelist School

==Value $Priceless

Curley High School Swag item
Curley High School Swag
$60

Starting bid

Custom Stain Glass item
Custom Stain Glass
$40

Starting bid

Work with the artist to create your own custom designed stain glass piece. Price includes design consultation.

--Donated by Megan Malkus, staff member

--Value $200

Necessities for Beautiful Long Hair item
Necessities for Beautiful Long Hair
$50

Starting bid

BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium 1 1/4 in Extended Barrel Curling Iron

L'Oreal Pro Absolute Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

L'Oreal Pro Absolute Repair Molecular Leave-In Treatment

--Donated by Sunday Perks Ministry

--Value $225

"Fore" at Eagle's Nest Country Club item
"Fore" at Eagle's Nest Country Club
$100

Starting bid

A certificate good for a round of golf at Eagle's Nest Country Club. Certificate is valid for a foursome and can be used anytime Monday-Thursday. Expires December 31, 2026

--Donated by Eagle's Nest Country Club

--Value $400

Pet Supplies Basket item
Pet Supplies Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pamper your pet with treats and toys. $100 gift card included.


--Donated by Jacksonville Veterinary Hospital (parishioners)

-- Value $125

Stationary Basket item
Stationary Basket
$25

Starting bid

Schaefer fountain pen; Invitations; Notecards and more


--Value $125

Taco Tuesday Basket item
Taco Tuesday Basket
$30

Starting bid

Supplies needed to prepare your own Taco Tuesday (or any day!) party!!

--Donated by the Eucharistic Ministers Ministry

--Value $112

American Doll Clothes #1 Handmade item
American Doll Clothes #1 Handmade
$70

Starting bid

Four handsewn outfits with accessories - First Communion dress, School uniform; bikini (yellow) & Sundress

--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner

--Value $150

Play a Round at Geneva Farms item
Play a Round at Geneva Farms
$50

Starting bid

Complimentary tickets for 4 people including greens fees and cart. Valid anytime Monday - Thursday or after 11 am Friday - Sunday.


--Donated by Geneva Farms

--Value $210

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Cream!!! item
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Cream!!!
$15

Starting bid

Everything needed to enjoy your own ice cream social!

-- Donated by parishioners, the Malkus family

-- Value can you really value ice cream? :-)



American Doll Clothes #2 Handmade item
American Doll Clothes #2 Handmade
$70

Starting bid

Four handsewn outfits with accessories - First Communion dress, School uniform; bikini (green) & Sundress

--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner

--Value $150

Homemade Lap Quilt, Pillow and Table Runner item
Homemade Lap Quilt, Pillow and Table Runner
$100

Starting bid

Handmade Lap size quilt, Apple applique pillow and bunny table runner

--Donated by parishioner - Joann Stelmack

--Value $360

Cinco de Mayo Basket item
Cinco de Mayo Basket
$60

Starting bid

Supplies needed to prepare your own Taco Tuesday (or any day!) party!!

--Donated by the Eucharistic Ministers Ministry

--Value $245

Handmade Christmas Pillow with Additional Halloween Cover item
Handmade Christmas Pillow with Additional Halloween Cover
$40

Starting bid

Handmade pillow with USA applique.

Additional Watermelon applique cover

--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner

--Value $80

Cookie Cutters Haircuts item
Cookie Cutters Haircuts
$15

Starting bid

A gift certificate for one child's haircut at either the Perry Hall or Lutherville location

--Donated by Cookie Cutters Haircuts

--Value $26

"Play ball" at Ripken Stadium item
"Play ball" at Ripken Stadium
$20

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to see the Ironbirds play! Plus some swag!


--Donated by the Ironbirds

--Value $

CROC Bag with Accessories item
CROC Bag with Accessories
$40

Starting bid

Croc bag with accessories - Turkish beach towel; UA water bottle; sunscreen; CROC drink holder; CROC cellphone holder; CROC decorations

--Donated by The Kirssin Family, parishioners

--Value at $150

Monster Mini Golf Gift Certificates #1 item
Monster Mini Golf Gift Certificates #1
$15

Starting bid

Four passes to Monster Mini Golf & Laser Tag

--Donated by Monster Mini Golf

--Value $56

Italian Basket item
Italian Basket
$30

Starting bid

All the makings of a homemade Italian dinner, including wine!

--Donated by the Prayer Shawl Ministry

--Value $75

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!