2026 SJE Catholic Church's Silent Auction --- Thank you for your support!

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Starting bid
Basket of SJE School swag
==Donated by St John the Evangelist School
==Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Starting bid
Work with the artist to create your own custom designed stain glass piece. Price includes design consultation.
--Donated by Megan Malkus, staff member
--Value $200
Starting bid
BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium 1 1/4 in Extended Barrel Curling Iron
L'Oreal Pro Absolute Repair Shampoo and Conditioner
L'Oreal Pro Absolute Repair Molecular Leave-In Treatment
--Donated by Sunday Perks Ministry
--Value $225
Starting bid
A certificate good for a round of golf at Eagle's Nest Country Club. Certificate is valid for a foursome and can be used anytime Monday-Thursday. Expires December 31, 2026
--Donated by Eagle's Nest Country Club
--Value $400
Starting bid
Pamper your pet with treats and toys. $100 gift card included.
--Donated by Jacksonville Veterinary Hospital (parishioners)
-- Value $125
Starting bid
Schaefer fountain pen; Invitations; Notecards and more
--Value $125
Starting bid
Supplies needed to prepare your own Taco Tuesday (or any day!) party!!
--Donated by the Eucharistic Ministers Ministry
--Value $112
Starting bid
Four handsewn outfits with accessories - First Communion dress, School uniform; bikini (yellow) & Sundress
--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner
--Value $150
Starting bid
Complimentary tickets for 4 people including greens fees and cart. Valid anytime Monday - Thursday or after 11 am Friday - Sunday.
--Donated by Geneva Farms
--Value $210
Starting bid
Everything needed to enjoy your own ice cream social!
-- Donated by parishioners, the Malkus family
-- Value can you really value ice cream? :-)
Starting bid
Four handsewn outfits with accessories - First Communion dress, School uniform; bikini (green) & Sundress
--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner
--Value $150
Starting bid
Handmade Lap size quilt, Apple applique pillow and bunny table runner
--Donated by parishioner - Joann Stelmack
--Value $360
Starting bid
Supplies needed to prepare your own Taco Tuesday (or any day!) party!!
--Donated by the Eucharistic Ministers Ministry
--Value $245
Starting bid
Handmade pillow with USA applique.
Additional Watermelon applique cover
--Donated by Sue Whitmore, parishioner
--Value $80
Starting bid
A gift certificate for one child's haircut at either the Perry Hall or Lutherville location
--Donated by Cookie Cutters Haircuts
--Value $26
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to see the Ironbirds play! Plus some swag!
--Donated by the Ironbirds
--Value $
Starting bid
Croc bag with accessories - Turkish beach towel; UA water bottle; sunscreen; CROC drink holder; CROC cellphone holder; CROC decorations
--Donated by The Kirssin Family, parishioners
--Value at $150
Starting bid
Four passes to Monster Mini Golf & Laser Tag
--Donated by Monster Mini Golf
--Value $56
Starting bid
All the makings of a homemade Italian dinner, including wine!
--Donated by the Prayer Shawl Ministry
--Value $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!