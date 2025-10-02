St. Johns Academy's Spirit Shirt

Support SJA and showcase your business by placing your logo on the back of this year’s Spirit Wear shirt! Students, families, and supporters will wear these shirts with pride at school events, games, and around the community—giving your business valuable visibility while making a direct impact on our school.

👉 Logos will be proudly displayed on the back of the shirt

👉 Seen by hundreds of families in the community

👉 A meaningful way to partner with SJA and support our students