St. John's Lutheran Silent Auction

Crosstown Rivalry - Are you a Northside fan or a Southside fan? It doesn't matter - this prize is for YOU!





-2 Bleacher Tickets to the Cubs-Sox Game August 17th - Night Game at Wrigley

-2 Lower Level Tickets for a Chicago White Sox Game during the 2026 Regular Season

-2005 White Sox World Series Champions Plaque

-$40 Fanatics Gift Card

-Sox Shirt

-Cubs Hat (adult)

-Cubs Hat (child)

-Cubs Flask

-Cubs Flag

-Cubs Jersey

-Bag of Roasted Peanuts x 5

-Bag of Popcorn





Donated by the 7th Grade Class.