St. John's Lutheran School
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St. John's Lutheran School

About this event

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St. John's Lutheran Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4939 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA

Birthday Party Basket donated by: Preschool item
Birthday Party Basket donated by: Preschool
$150

Starting bid

This fun prize is sure to make your next birthday party a blast! Here's what's included:


$150 Balloon Decoration Voucher @ D'Pau Creations

$150 Costco Gift Card

$50 Dairy Queen Gift Card

$30 Target Gift Card

Birthday Decorations

Plates, napkins, cups, utensils


Donated by the Preschool Class

Baking Basket donated by: Pre-K item
Baking Basket donated by: Pre-K
$120

Starting bid

This item is a baker's dream! A collection of tools and goodies for your kitchen and your tummy :)


$30 Bread Cult Gift Card

Measuring Cups & Spoons

Spatula Set

Scraper Set

Oven Mitt Set

Baking Pans 3pc

Cupcake Pan

Whisk x 2

Rolling Pin

Scoop set 3p

Cookie Cutter Set

Baking Cups

Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs

Frosting x 2

Cookie Icing x 2

Brownie Mix x 2

Sprinkles x 2

Decorating Tips

Parchment Paper

Poseidon Pretzels

Cake MIx

Reeses Baking Chips

Kids Apron

Basket


Donated by the Pre-K Class

Sensory Sensations donated by: Kindergarten item
Sensory Sensations donated by: Kindergarten
$180

Starting bid

Super Sensory Fun!


4 Tickets to WNDR

$100 Sloomoo Institute Gift Card (Never-ending, hand-crafted slime, yummy scents, vivid colors, and soothing ASMR delight)

S'mores Dough

Softee Dough

Gem Art Kit

Kinetic Sand

Gummy Bear Sand Art

Fluff Slime Kit

Lava Lamp

Puzzles

Basket


Donated by the Kindergarten Class

Outdoor Fun Basket donated by: 1st Grade item
Outdoor Fun Basket donated by: 1st Grade
$130

Starting bid

A basket built on summer fun!


Winner of this basket will enjoy:

-Ozark Folding Wagon

-$30 Target Gift Card

-Portable Soccer Goal

-Outdoor Bowling game

-Glow-in-the-dark Rock Painting

-Water Slide

-Lacrosse Set

-X-Shot Water Blasters

-Scavenger Game

-Cactus Tray

-Baseballs


Donated by the 1st Grade Class.

Hometown Flavors donated by: 2nd Grade item
Hometown Flavors donated by: 2nd Grade
$150

Starting bid

This basket is filled with iconic Chicago restaurant and shop gift cards, Chicago-themed games, and other Windy City merch!


$100 Harry Carrey's Restaurant Gift Card

$30 Eli's Cheesecake Gift Card

$30 Portillo's Gift Card

$25 RepCHI Gift Card

-plus-

Chicago-themed:

Apron

Fly Breeze Flag WIN!

"Hot Dog" Socks

Cafe Baba Reba Bag

Shoulder Bag

Zipper Bag x3

Bears Playing Cards

Pint Glass

3 Pens

Vienna Shirt

"You had me at Giardiniera" Shirt

4 Bags of Chips

Chicago-opoly Game

Cubs Puzzle

Wine Bag

Donated by the 2nd Grade Class, REPCHI

Pet Paradise donated by: 3rd Grade item
Pet Paradise donated by: 3rd Grade
$160

Starting bid

This pet basket has a focus on the pups!


Included:

$100 PetSmart Gift Card

$35 PetSmart Gift Card

Free Nail Trim & Oral Treatment at Bark, Bath, & Beyond

Calming disk

Rope toy

2pc tennis ball

Click dog training

magnets

4pc cleanup bags

Toy ball

Lids for food cans x 3

Bone toy

O.N. dog toy stuffy

travel water bowl x 2

pet water dispenser

treats x 3

Dog shopping bags x 2

Books x 5

PetSmart plush toy

Bone basket


Donated by the 3rd Grade Class

plus additions from Lizzie's Dog Walkers

Out of this World! #1 donated by: 4th Grade item
Out of this World! #1 donated by: 4th Grade
$140

Starting bid

This auction item is "Out of this World!" This basket is jam-packed with:


-4 Tickets for a Cernan Space Center show

-Telescope

-Backyard Guide

-Galaxy Flannel Blanket

-Candle

-Space-themed putty, stickers, tissues, pin, pens, ball, Pez, and more!

-Galaxy basket


Donated by the 4th Grade Class, Cernan Space Center

Out of this World! #2 donated by: 4th Grade item
Out of this World! #2 donated by: 4th Grade
$190

Starting bid

This space-themed basket is ready for take-off!


-Membership to Museum of Science & Industry

-Planets Flannel Blanket

-Galaxy Projector

-Puzzle

-Fact Book

-Graphic Novel

-Stars

-Space Diary

-Water Painting

-Clay

-Space Candy

-Basket


Donated by the 4th Grade Class

Staycation donated by: 5th Grade item
Staycation donated by: 5th Grade
$200

Starting bid

No need to travel far to have a good time! You can have an amazing vacation without jumping on a plane. Win this basket and your summer will be packed with family fun and great memories!


Bogg Bag

$25 Shell Gas Card

$50 AMC Theater Gift Card

Admission for 4 to Santa's Village Amusement Park

Admission for 4 to Chicago Botanic Garden

$40 Gift Card for Mini Golf at Pioneer Park

2 Brookfield Zoo guest passes

Route 66 Socks

Chicago Bucket List Book

Chicago Adventures for kids Journal

Printed Staycation Planner


Donated by the 5th Grade Class, Santa's Village

Coffee Lovers #1 donated by: 6th Grade item
Coffee Lovers #1 donated by: 6th Grade
$80

Starting bid

A coffee lovers dream!


$35 Portage Grounds Coffee Shop Gift Card

Yeti 20oz Rambler

2 Le Creuset cups

Flavored New England Ground Coffee x 3 (blueberry, hazelnut, & butter pecan)

Dubai Chocolate Coffee Grounds

French Press

Jar of Positive Affirmations

Journal


Donated by the 6th Grade Class

Coffee Lovers #2 donated by: 6th Grade item
Coffee Lovers #2 donated by: 6th Grade
$100

Starting bid

Coffee Lovers will love this basket!


Casa Coffee Gift Card

ChemX Coffee Maker

Zulay milk frother, pitcher, stencils

Starbucks ground coffee x 3

Bag of fresh coffee beans - Hansa Roasters x 2

Chai Tea

7 Days Mini Croissants

Checkered basket


Donated by the 6th Grade Class

Cubs vs. Sox Basket donated by: 7th Grade item
Cubs vs. Sox Basket donated by: 7th Grade
$220

Starting bid

Crosstown Rivalry - Are you a Northside fan or a Southside fan? It doesn't matter - this prize is for YOU!


-2 Bleacher Tickets to the Cubs-Sox Game August 17th - Night Game at Wrigley

-2 Lower Level Tickets for a Chicago White Sox Game during the 2026 Regular Season

-2005 White Sox World Series Champions Plaque

-$40 Fanatics Gift Card

-Sox Shirt

-Cubs Hat (adult)

-Cubs Hat (child)

-Cubs Flask

-Cubs Flag

-Cubs Jersey

-Bag of Roasted Peanuts x 5

-Bag of Popcorn


Donated by the 7th Grade Class.

Family Food & Fun Gift Card Tree donated by: 8th Grade item
Family Food & Fun Gift Card Tree donated by: 8th Grade
$300

Starting bid

No excuses - it's time for family fun! There's a little somethin' for everyone here.


12 $50 gift cards to:

AMC

Bowlero

Cheesecake Factory

Chick-Fil-A

Coldstone Creamery

Dave & Buster's

iFly Indoor Skydiving

Lou Malnati's

Panera Bread

Play & Spin Indoor Amusement Park

Red Robin

Sky Zone Trampoline Park


Donated by the 8th Grade Class

St. John's Church Pew item
St. John's Church Pew item
St. John's Church Pew
$20

Starting bid

Take home a piece of church history!


1 St. John's church pew. In used condition; some paint splatter. Heavy. Currently located in the school basement - ready to find a new home!


Front Row for Graduation item
Front Row for Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Grab the best seats in the house - right behind the graduates! PRIZE FOR THIS YEAR - 2026.


Good for one pew* of 

“Front Row” seats to the 

8th Grade Graduation Ceremony


*Each pew fits approximately 8 adults comfortably.

Winner receives the first pew behind the graduates or teachers


-Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026- 


First in Line to Eat at 8th Grade Recognition Dinner 2026 item
First in Line to Eat at 8th Grade Recognition Dinner 2026
$15

Starting bid

This one is for the families of the graduates:


After a long day and beautiful graduation ceremony, we bet you'll be hungry! Winner of this prize will allow their table to jump to the front of the line and grab dinner before all other tables! (Winning table will be dismissed after the graduates)


Class Coupon: Ice Cream Party item
Class Coupon: Ice Cream Party
$25

Starting bid

2026-27  School Year 


CLASS COUPON


Ice Cream Party


The winning class will meet up with the PTL in the kitchen to build personalized ice cream creations!  There will be lots of options and LOTS OF FUN while they make and eat their sweet treats.  


Winners will also enjoy listening to music and extra free time in the gym or playground during their party time!


Date to be selected by the winner & teacher during the 

2026-27 School Year.  


Prize Provided by the St. John’s Parent Teacher League


Class Coupon: Room Service item
Class Coupon: Room Service
$25

Starting bid

2026-27  School Year 


CLASS COUPON


Student Room Service


The winning class will receive a menu to order Room Service on one school day.  PTL will take food orders and wheel lunch & dessert to the classroom, where the students will eat while they stay nice & comfy and watch a show or movie!  


The winning class will also be allowed a relaxed dress code and may wear pajamas or sweats to school that day (no holes, rips/tears, stains, offensive language, etc.).


Date to be selected by the winner & teacher during the

2026-27 School Year.  


Prize Provided by the St. John’s Parent Teacher League


Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$30

Starting bid

Team up with Mrs. Runge as she goes about her work day!

-Greet students in the morning

-Help lead morning announcements

-Check in on classrooms

-Enjoy a special principal lunch

-Make important decisions

-and more!


Winner must be an enrolled student at St. John's.


Winner may select a date between May 19-21 of the current school year -or- select a date in the 2026-27 school year!


Donated by Mrs. Michelle Runge, Principal

Bowling Party at St. John's item
Bowling Party at St. John's
$100

Starting bid

A 2-hour bowling party in the St. John's 4-lane bowling alley!

Located in the school basement, this unique party is sure to be a hit! BYO food, cake, decorations. Attendant on site.


Winner will make arrangements with the St. John's School Office. Expires 5-31-27


Donated by the St. John's Board of Christian Education

$500 TADS Credit item
$500 TADS Credit
$200

Starting bid

$500 TADS Credit to be applied to a St. John's enrolled student's account.


Note: Two $500 TADS Credits are also available to win in the General Raffle at the St. John's Picnic (5/16 12pm-5pm). First drawing at 4:15pm.


Donated by the St. John's Christian Board of Education

Musical & Pizza item
Musical & Pizza
$40

Starting bid

WATCH A MUSICAL in the Music Room

With up to 6 friends

Plus: Pizza & Soda


Not valid during school hours. Expires December 2026.


Winner will coordinate date and prize details with Mrs. Jurica.


Donated by Mrs. Katrina Jurica, St. John's Music Teacher

Fall Play: Front Row item
Fall Play: Front Row
$40

Starting bid

Win up to 8 front row seats for the Fall Drama Performance! Featuring students from grades


Friday, November 6, 2026 - 7:00pm

1st-4th Grade Spring Musical: Front Row item
1st-4th Grade Spring Musical: Front Row
$50

Starting bid

Win up to 8 front row seats for the 1st-4th Grade's one and only Spring Musical Performance!


Friday, March 19, 2027 - 5:30pm

Kona Ice Party item
Kona Ice Party
$50

Starting bid

Classroom Party!

The Kona Truck will pull up on party day and students will be able to select an icy treat and add their own flavors.

Extra free time allotted for students to enjoy their treat during the school day (2026-2027 school year).


Donated by Kona Ice of Norridge

Chicago Billiard Cafe item
Chicago Billiard Cafe
$100

Starting bid

3-hour private mezzanine rental at Chicago Billiard Cafe - 5935 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60634

-Advanced registration required.

-Up to 30 guests.

-Includes 3 pool tables in private upstairs space

(no elevator)


Donated by: Chicago Billiard Cafe

Bowling Party at Habetler Bowl item
Bowling Party at Habetler Bowl
$150

Starting bid

Bowling Party for 10 at Habetler Bowl


Includes 1.5 hours of bowling AND

-1 hour in party room

-shoes

-balls

-pizza & soda


Donated by Habetler Bowl

5250 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

2 Concert Tickets for Lionel Richie item
2 Concert Tickets for Lionel Richie
$120

Starting bid

A pair of tickets to see Earth Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie at the United Center on Friday, June 26, 2026.


Tickets will be transferred to winner's Ticketmaster account.


Donated by 101.9 The Mix

Lynfred Winery - Roselle item
Lynfred Winery - Roselle
$25

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Certificate.

Wine Samplings for up to 6 adults.

Winner must be 21+


Donated by Lynfred Winery, Roselle, IL

Lynfred Winery - Highland Park item
Lynfred Winery - Highland Park
$15

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Certificate.

Wine Samplings for up to 4 adults.

Winner must be 21+


Donated by Lynfred Winery, Highland Park, IL

Wines for Humanity item
Wines for Humanity item
Wines for Humanity
$50

Starting bid

Certificate good for a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14-18 people with a private Wine Advisor.


Portion from tasting to benefit charity.


Donated by Wines for Humanity

Lincolnshire Marriott Resort item
Lincolnshire Marriott Resort
$600

Starting bid

Anniversary coming up or looking for a weekend getaway? Then this is the prize for you!


Enjoy:

-Weekend stay

-Buffet Breakfast for 2 at the Three Embers

-Dinner for 2 at Wright's Brew & Bistro

-2 Theater Tickets for a current show


Donated by:

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort

Drury Lane Theater Tickets item
Drury Lane Theater Tickets
$100

Starting bid

2 Drury Lane Gift Certificates good for 4 Theater Tickets total.


Current Show: Father of the Bride.

Upcoming Shows:

Nunsense

Buddy (The Buddy Holly Story)

Annie

9 to 5

A Christmas Carol


Call in Advance for Reservations.


Donated by Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Chicago Symphony Orchestra item
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$120

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the winner to two complimentary Main Floor, Lower Balcony or Best Available tickets to an eligible Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance through June 30, 2027.


Donated by Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Morton Arboretum Admission item
Morton Arboretum Admission
$40

Starting bid

Six General Admission Passes valid for daytime admission

-No advanced reservations required for use

-passes not valid for special ticketed events (such as Illumination)


Donated by The Morton Arboretum

A Day at the Chicago Botanic Garden item
A Day at the Chicago Botanic Garden
$50

Starting bid

Package includes:

-One coupon for free admission good for up to four (4) individuals on one visit

-One free parking pass coupon

-A Coupon for $10 off the membership of your choice


Donated by the Chicago Botanic Garden

Urban Air - Free Ultimate Prize Pack item
Urban Air - Free Ultimate Prize Pack
$80

Starting bid

4 Ultimate Attraction Passes

4 Pairs of Urban Air Socks

1 Large 1-topping pizza

4 Bottled Waters


Donated by Urban Air Adventure Park

Ravinia 4 General Admission Lawn Tickets item
Ravinia 4 General Admission Lawn Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer season.


Winner will receive a list of select classical performances to choose from. Certificate is not valid for performances where the ticket type is sold-out or for performances not included on the provided list.


Donated by Ravinia

Free Month - Ultimate Ninjas item
Free Month - Ultimate Ninjas
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a free monthly enrollment at Ultimate Ninjas Chicago!


2500 W Bradley Pl, Chicago


($135 value!)


valid thru 5.31.27


donated by Ultimate Ninjas Chicago

Soaring Eagle item
Soaring Eagle
$10

Starting bid

This auction item has no physical prize, but rather the title of "Soaring Eagle!" Highest bid will be a straight donation to St. John's to help support our mission needs.


Winner of this prize will receive our thanks and praise!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!