St. John's Lutheran Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This fun prize is sure to make your next birthday party a blast! Here's what's included:
$150 Balloon Decoration Voucher @ D'Pau Creations
$150 Costco Gift Card
$50 Dairy Queen Gift Card
$30 Target Gift Card
Birthday Decorations
Plates, napkins, cups, utensils
Donated by the Preschool Class
Starting bid
This item is a baker's dream! A collection of tools and goodies for your kitchen and your tummy :)
$30 Bread Cult Gift Card
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Spatula Set
Scraper Set
Oven Mitt Set
Baking Pans 3pc
Cupcake Pan
Whisk x 2
Rolling Pin
Scoop set 3p
Cookie Cutter Set
Baking Cups
Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs
Frosting x 2
Cookie Icing x 2
Brownie Mix x 2
Sprinkles x 2
Decorating Tips
Parchment Paper
Poseidon Pretzels
Cake MIx
Reeses Baking Chips
Kids Apron
Basket
Donated by the Pre-K Class
Starting bid
Starting bid
A basket built on summer fun!
Winner of this basket will enjoy:
-Ozark Folding Wagon
-$30 Target Gift Card
-Portable Soccer Goal
-Outdoor Bowling game
-Glow-in-the-dark Rock Painting
-Water Slide
-Lacrosse Set
-X-Shot Water Blasters
-Scavenger Game
-Cactus Tray
-Baseballs
Donated by the 1st Grade Class.
Starting bid
This basket is filled with iconic Chicago restaurant and shop gift cards, Chicago-themed games, and other Windy City merch!
$100 Harry Carrey's Restaurant Gift Card
$30 Eli's Cheesecake Gift Card
$30 Portillo's Gift Card
$25 RepCHI Gift Card
-plus-
Chicago-themed:
Apron
Fly Breeze Flag WIN!
"Hot Dog" Socks
Cafe Baba Reba Bag
Shoulder Bag
Zipper Bag x3
Bears Playing Cards
Pint Glass
3 Pens
Vienna Shirt
"You had me at Giardiniera" Shirt
4 Bags of Chips
Chicago-opoly Game
Cubs Puzzle
Wine Bag
Donated by the 2nd Grade Class, REPCHI
Starting bid
This pet basket has a focus on the pups!
Included:
$100 PetSmart Gift Card
$35 PetSmart Gift Card
Free Nail Trim & Oral Treatment at Bark, Bath, & Beyond
Calming disk
Rope toy
2pc tennis ball
Click dog training
magnets
4pc cleanup bags
Toy ball
Lids for food cans x 3
Bone toy
O.N. dog toy stuffy
travel water bowl x 2
pet water dispenser
treats x 3
Dog shopping bags x 2
Books x 5
PetSmart plush toy
Bone basket
Donated by the 3rd Grade Class
plus additions from Lizzie's Dog Walkers
Starting bid
This auction item is "Out of this World!" This basket is jam-packed with:
-4 Tickets for a Cernan Space Center show
-Telescope
-Backyard Guide
-Galaxy Flannel Blanket
-Candle
-Space-themed putty, stickers, tissues, pin, pens, ball, Pez, and more!
-Galaxy basket
Donated by the 4th Grade Class, Cernan Space Center
Starting bid
This space-themed basket is ready for take-off!
-Membership to Museum of Science & Industry
-Planets Flannel Blanket
-Galaxy Projector
-Puzzle
-Fact Book
-Graphic Novel
-Stars
-Space Diary
-Water Painting
-Clay
-Space Candy
-Basket
Donated by the 4th Grade Class
Starting bid
No need to travel far to have a good time! You can have an amazing vacation without jumping on a plane. Win this basket and your summer will be packed with family fun and great memories!
Bogg Bag
$25 Shell Gas Card
$50 AMC Theater Gift Card
Admission for 4 to Santa's Village Amusement Park
Admission for 4 to Chicago Botanic Garden
$40 Gift Card for Mini Golf at Pioneer Park
2 Brookfield Zoo guest passes
Route 66 Socks
Chicago Bucket List Book
Chicago Adventures for kids Journal
Printed Staycation Planner
Donated by the 5th Grade Class, Santa's Village
Starting bid
A coffee lovers dream!
$35 Portage Grounds Coffee Shop Gift Card
Yeti 20oz Rambler
2 Le Creuset cups
Flavored New England Ground Coffee x 3 (blueberry, hazelnut, & butter pecan)
Dubai Chocolate Coffee Grounds
French Press
Jar of Positive Affirmations
Journal
Donated by the 6th Grade Class
Starting bid
Coffee Lovers will love this basket!
Casa Coffee Gift Card
ChemX Coffee Maker
Zulay milk frother, pitcher, stencils
Starbucks ground coffee x 3
Bag of fresh coffee beans - Hansa Roasters x 2
Chai Tea
7 Days Mini Croissants
Checkered basket
Donated by the 6th Grade Class
Starting bid
Crosstown Rivalry - Are you a Northside fan or a Southside fan? It doesn't matter - this prize is for YOU!
-2 Bleacher Tickets to the Cubs-Sox Game August 17th - Night Game at Wrigley
-2 Lower Level Tickets for a Chicago White Sox Game during the 2026 Regular Season
-2005 White Sox World Series Champions Plaque
-$40 Fanatics Gift Card
-Sox Shirt
-Cubs Hat (adult)
-Cubs Hat (child)
-Cubs Flask
-Cubs Flag
-Cubs Jersey
-Bag of Roasted Peanuts x 5
-Bag of Popcorn
Donated by the 7th Grade Class.
Starting bid
No excuses - it's time for family fun! There's a little somethin' for everyone here.
12 $50 gift cards to:
AMC
Bowlero
Cheesecake Factory
Chick-Fil-A
Coldstone Creamery
Dave & Buster's
iFly Indoor Skydiving
Lou Malnati's
Panera Bread
Play & Spin Indoor Amusement Park
Red Robin
Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Donated by the 8th Grade Class
Starting bid
Take home a piece of church history!
1 St. John's church pew. In used condition; some paint splatter. Heavy. Currently located in the school basement - ready to find a new home!
Starting bid
Grab the best seats in the house - right behind the graduates! PRIZE FOR THIS YEAR - 2026.
Good for one pew* of
“Front Row” seats to the
8th Grade Graduation Ceremony
*Each pew fits approximately 8 adults comfortably.
Winner receives the first pew behind the graduates or teachers
-Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026-
Starting bid
This one is for the families of the graduates:
After a long day and beautiful graduation ceremony, we bet you'll be hungry! Winner of this prize will allow their table to jump to the front of the line and grab dinner before all other tables! (Winning table will be dismissed after the graduates)
Starting bid
2026-27 School Year
CLASS COUPON
Ice Cream Party
The winning class will meet up with the PTL in the kitchen to build personalized ice cream creations! There will be lots of options and LOTS OF FUN while they make and eat their sweet treats.
Winners will also enjoy listening to music and extra free time in the gym or playground during their party time!
Date to be selected by the winner & teacher during the
2026-27 School Year.
Prize Provided by the St. John’s Parent Teacher League
Starting bid
2026-27 School Year
CLASS COUPON
Student Room Service
The winning class will receive a menu to order Room Service on one school day. PTL will take food orders and wheel lunch & dessert to the classroom, where the students will eat while they stay nice & comfy and watch a show or movie!
The winning class will also be allowed a relaxed dress code and may wear pajamas or sweats to school that day (no holes, rips/tears, stains, offensive language, etc.).
Date to be selected by the winner & teacher during the
2026-27 School Year.
Prize Provided by the St. John’s Parent Teacher League
Starting bid
Team up with Mrs. Runge as she goes about her work day!
-Greet students in the morning
-Help lead morning announcements
-Check in on classrooms
-Enjoy a special principal lunch
-Make important decisions
-and more!
Winner must be an enrolled student at St. John's.
Winner may select a date between May 19-21 of the current school year -or- select a date in the 2026-27 school year!
Donated by Mrs. Michelle Runge, Principal
Starting bid
A 2-hour bowling party in the St. John's 4-lane bowling alley!
Located in the school basement, this unique party is sure to be a hit! BYO food, cake, decorations. Attendant on site.
Winner will make arrangements with the St. John's School Office. Expires 5-31-27
Donated by the St. John's Board of Christian Education
Starting bid
$500 TADS Credit to be applied to a St. John's enrolled student's account.
Note: Two $500 TADS Credits are also available to win in the General Raffle at the St. John's Picnic (5/16 12pm-5pm). First drawing at 4:15pm.
Donated by the St. John's Christian Board of Education
Starting bid
WATCH A MUSICAL in the Music Room
With up to 6 friends
Plus: Pizza & Soda
Not valid during school hours. Expires December 2026.
Winner will coordinate date and prize details with Mrs. Jurica.
Donated by Mrs. Katrina Jurica, St. John's Music Teacher
Starting bid
Win up to 8 front row seats for the Fall Drama Performance! Featuring students from grades
Friday, November 6, 2026 - 7:00pm
Starting bid
Win up to 8 front row seats for the 1st-4th Grade's one and only Spring Musical Performance!
Friday, March 19, 2027 - 5:30pm
Starting bid
Classroom Party!
The Kona Truck will pull up on party day and students will be able to select an icy treat and add their own flavors.
Extra free time allotted for students to enjoy their treat during the school day (2026-2027 school year).
Donated by Kona Ice of Norridge
Starting bid
3-hour private mezzanine rental at Chicago Billiard Cafe - 5935 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago, IL 60634
-Advanced registration required.
-Up to 30 guests.
-Includes 3 pool tables in private upstairs space
(no elevator)
Donated by: Chicago Billiard Cafe
Starting bid
Bowling Party for 10 at Habetler Bowl
Includes 1.5 hours of bowling AND
-1 hour in party room
-shoes
-balls
-pizza & soda
Donated by Habetler Bowl
5250 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
Starting bid
A pair of tickets to see Earth Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie at the United Center on Friday, June 26, 2026.
Tickets will be transferred to winner's Ticketmaster account.
Donated by 101.9 The Mix
Starting bid
Wine Tasting Certificate.
Wine Samplings for up to 6 adults.
Winner must be 21+
Donated by Lynfred Winery, Roselle, IL
Starting bid
Wine Tasting Certificate.
Wine Samplings for up to 4 adults.
Winner must be 21+
Donated by Lynfred Winery, Highland Park, IL
Starting bid
Certificate good for a 5-bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14-18 people with a private Wine Advisor.
Portion from tasting to benefit charity.
Donated by Wines for Humanity
Starting bid
Anniversary coming up or looking for a weekend getaway? Then this is the prize for you!
Enjoy:
-Weekend stay
-Buffet Breakfast for 2 at the Three Embers
-Dinner for 2 at Wright's Brew & Bistro
-2 Theater Tickets for a current show
Donated by:
Marriott Lincolnshire Resort
Starting bid
2 Drury Lane Gift Certificates good for 4 Theater Tickets total.
Current Show: Father of the Bride.
Upcoming Shows:
Nunsense
Buddy (The Buddy Holly Story)
Annie
9 to 5
A Christmas Carol
Call in Advance for Reservations.
Donated by Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the winner to two complimentary Main Floor, Lower Balcony or Best Available tickets to an eligible Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance through June 30, 2027.
Donated by Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Starting bid
Six General Admission Passes valid for daytime admission
-No advanced reservations required for use
-passes not valid for special ticketed events (such as Illumination)
Donated by The Morton Arboretum
Starting bid
Package includes:
-One coupon for free admission good for up to four (4) individuals on one visit
-One free parking pass coupon
-A Coupon for $10 off the membership of your choice
Donated by the Chicago Botanic Garden
Starting bid
4 Ultimate Attraction Passes
4 Pairs of Urban Air Socks
1 Large 1-topping pizza
4 Bottled Waters
Donated by Urban Air Adventure Park
Starting bid
Tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer season.
Winner will receive a list of select classical performances to choose from. Certificate is not valid for performances where the ticket type is sold-out or for performances not included on the provided list.
Donated by Ravinia
Starting bid
Enjoy a free monthly enrollment at Ultimate Ninjas Chicago!
2500 W Bradley Pl, Chicago
($135 value!)
valid thru 5.31.27
donated by Ultimate Ninjas Chicago
Starting bid
This auction item has no physical prize, but rather the title of "Soaring Eagle!" Highest bid will be a straight donation to St. John's to help support our mission needs.
Winner of this prize will receive our thanks and praise!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!