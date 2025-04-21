St Johns Youth Soccer

St Johns Youth Soccer

About the memberships

St Johns Soccer Sponsorships 2025-2026

Diamond Level
$1,000

Renews yearly on: July 1

Be the Ultimate Champion of St. Johns Soccer!
Steal the Spotlight as a Diamond Sponsor! At the elite Diamond Level, your business will dazzle with top-tier recognition on our St. Johns Soccer season banner, prominently displayed at every match, tournament, and community event. You’ll also receive two full-color, customized banners—one on 7th West AND one on 7th South—ensuring your brand dominates some of St. Johns, busiest corridors all season long.

Diamond Perks Include:
•  Premium logo placement on the season banner at all home games and events.
•  Two vibrant, personalized banners in high-traffic St. Johns locations.
•  Social media shout-outs

Platinum Level
$550

Renews yearly on: July 1

Shine the brightest! Your business will be prominently displayed on our season banner PLUS two full-color, customized individual banners—one on 7th West AND one on 7th South—for double the visibility and impact all season long!

Gold Level
$400

Renews yearly on: July 1

Stand out with style! Your business name will be featured on our season banner AND showcased on one customized, full-color individual banner along 7th West OR 7th South—your choice!

Silver Level
$250

Renews yearly on: July 1

Simple and strong. Your business name will appear on our season banner and on one individual banner with clean black text, proudly displayed for our community to see.

Bronze Level
$100

Renews yearly on: July 1

Show your support! Your business name will be included on our season banner, helping support soccer in St Johns and showing your commitment to our St. Johns community.

