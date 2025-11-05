St Johns Technical High School PTO Business Partners

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Includes recognition on the school website, certificate of appreciation, shout out on the morning announcements
Valid for one year
Includes all bronze benefits plus; recognition in the monthly newsletter, opportunity to provide promotional materials at events
Valid for one year
Includes all silver benefits plus; 3x5 banner to be hung on the school fence, featured spotlight on school website and social media, logo in the school yearbook
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!