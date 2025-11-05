St Johns Technical High School PTO

St Johns Technical High School PTO Business Partners

Bronze Partner
$100

Valid for one year

Includes recognition on the school website, certificate of appreciation, shout out on the morning announcements

Silver Partner
$250

Valid for one year

Includes all bronze benefits plus; recognition in the monthly newsletter, opportunity to provide promotional materials at events

Gold Partner
$500

Valid for one year

Includes all silver benefits plus; 3x5 banner to be hung on the school fence, featured spotlight on school website and social media, logo in the school yearbook

