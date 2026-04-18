St Joseph Football Boosters

Offered by

St Joseph Football Boosters

About the memberships

St. Joseph Football Touchdown Club 2026/27

Extra Point
$250

Renews yearly on: May 14

(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/16pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM

Safety
$500

Renews yearly on: May 14

(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/8pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS

Field Goal
$1,500

Renews yearly on: May 14

(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/4pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 2 to ALL home games.

Touchdown
$2,500

Renews yearly on: May 14

(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/2pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 4 to ALL home games, (1) VIP PARKING PASS: ALL home games.

Ring The Bell
$5,000

Renews yearly on: May 14

(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 6 to ALL home games, (1) VIP PARKING PASS: ALL home games.

Donation
$100

Renews yearly on: May 14

I would like to help support St. Joseph Football Boosters through donation. My donation is to help ensure our student athletes have a safe and memorable experience.
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