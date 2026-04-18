St. Joseph Football Touchdown Club 2026/27

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: May 14
(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/16pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM
Renews yearly on: May 14
(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/8pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS
Renews yearly on: May 14
(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/4pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 2 to ALL home games.
Renews yearly on: May 14
(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1/2pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 4 to ALL home games, (1) VIP PARKING PASS: ALL home games.
Renews yearly on: May 14
(1) St. Joseph Football YARD SIGN, Name Acknowledgement in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (1) 1pg Ad in FOOTBALL PROGRAM, (2) St. Joseph Football T-SHIRTS, St. Joseph Football SOCIAL MEDIA shout out, Logo displayed during home game on SCORE BOARD, Logo added to SPONSORSHIP BANNER, SEASON PASS: Entry for 6 to ALL home games, (1) VIP PARKING PASS: ALL home games.
Renews yearly on: May 14
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