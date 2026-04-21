St. Joseph Church & School of DeWitt Iowa

Hosted by

St. Joseph Church & School of DeWitt Iowa

About this event

St. Joseph Golf Outing

2122 17th Ave

DeWitt, IA 52742, USA

1 Team - 4 Golfers
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and dinner - per golfer.

1 Golfer
$100

Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and dinner.

Dinner Ticket
$20
Title Sponsor
$1,500

Title Sponsorship Includes:

1 team registration
Logo included on all event marketing materials
Recognition during welcome announcements
Dedicated sign with logo at registration

Eagle Sponsor
$1,000

Eagle Sponsorship Includes:

2 golfers registration

Recognition during welcome announcements

2 social media mentions as Eagle Sponsor

Dedicated Eagle Sponsor sign with logo at hole 1

Birdie Sponsor
$750

Birdie Sponsorship Includes:

Recognition during welcome announcements

Social media mention as Birdie Sponsor

Dedicated Birdie Sponsor sign with logo on front 9 or back 9 holes

2 dinner & drink tickets

Dinner Sponsor
$500

Dinner Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media mention as Dinner Sponsor

Dedicated Dinner Sponsor sign with logo by food

2 dinner & drink tickets

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Beverage Cart Sponsorship Includes:

Social media mention as Beverage Cart Sponsor

Logo posted on beverage cart

Option to supply branded items on beverage cart & bar for participants

LIVE Music Sponsor
$250

LIVE Music Sponsorship Includes:

Social media mention as LIVE Music Sponsor

Dedicated LIVE Music sign with logo in reception area

Recognition during performance

Bogey Sponsor
$200

Pin Event Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on hole signage for long putt, long drive, or closest to the pin events

Recognition during awards ceremony


Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on hole signage

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