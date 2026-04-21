St. Joseph Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and dinner - per golfer.
Includes 18 holes with cart, 2 drink tickets, and dinner.
Title Sponsorship Includes:
1 team registration
Logo included on all event marketing materials
Recognition during welcome announcements
Dedicated sign with logo at registration
Eagle Sponsorship Includes:
2 golfers registration
Recognition during welcome announcements
2 social media mentions as Eagle Sponsor
Dedicated Eagle Sponsor sign with logo at hole 1
Birdie Sponsorship Includes:
Recognition during welcome announcements
Social media mention as Birdie Sponsor
Dedicated Birdie Sponsor sign with logo on front 9 or back 9 holes
2 dinner & drink tickets
Dinner Sponsorship Includes:
Social Media mention as Dinner Sponsor
Dedicated Dinner Sponsor sign with logo by food
2 dinner & drink tickets
Beverage Cart Sponsorship Includes:
Social media mention as Beverage Cart Sponsor
Logo posted on beverage cart
Option to supply branded items on beverage cart & bar for participants
LIVE Music Sponsorship Includes:
Social media mention as LIVE Music Sponsor
Dedicated LIVE Music sign with logo in reception area
Recognition during performance
Pin Event Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on hole signage for long putt, long drive, or closest to the pin events
Recognition during awards ceremony
Hole Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on hole signage
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