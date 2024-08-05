St. Joseph Woodard Community Building 'The Woodard'

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About this shop
You will be sponsoring the open event space of the building. The area where EVERYTHING takes place!
You will be sponsoring one of the most visited areas of the Community Building! You will have a plaque in full display for recognition!
You will have your name on the plaque proudly displayed in the commercial kitchen for all to see who made it possible to feed them!
Everyone will be entering through this foyer! You will have a plaque proclaiming your support for the Community Building right in front of everyone!
You will be sponsoring a very important part of the Community Building. A covered car port to let your special guests enter the building in comfort! You will have your plaque mounted so that everyone knows who sponsored this convenient amenity.
You will be sponsoring our 2500 sqft outdoor pavilion! Your plaque will be prominently displayed outside under this beautiful outdoor space!
You will have a 20" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.
You will have a 16" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.
You will have a 12"" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.
You will have an 8" name plate located on the Donor Wall.
You will have a 4" name plate located on the Donor Wall.
Beautiful bench with plaque located in various areas outside the Community Building
You'll have a special tree planted in memory or celebration! SJRF will determine type of tree. Plaque will be wording of your choice.
Sponsor the purchase of our round event tables and chairs! A plaque will be hung in the event area memorializing your contribution!
Sponsor our handicap parking area! A plaque will be placed memorializing your contribution!
This approximately 1600 sq ft storage area is vital to the operation of our Community Building! You will have a plaque memorializing your contribution mounted outside this area.
This is a very important area for our building. So many memories will be made here! A plaque will be placed near the pit memorializing your contribution!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!