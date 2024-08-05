St Joseph Recreation Foundation

Offered by

St Joseph Recreation Foundation

About this shop

St. Joseph Woodard Community Building 'The Woodard'

Inside Event Space - over 5500 square feet item
Inside Event Space - over 5500 square feet
$100,000

You will be sponsoring the open event space of the building. The area where EVERYTHING takes place!

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Large Bar serving both inside and outside beverages item
Large Bar serving both inside and outside beverages
$50,000

You will be sponsoring one of the most visited areas of the Community Building! You will have a plaque in full display for recognition!

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Commercial Kitchen item
Commercial Kitchen
$50,000

You will have your name on the plaque proudly displayed in the commercial kitchen for all to see who made it possible to feed them!

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Foyer-Front entrance area of the Community Building item
Foyer-Front entrance area of the Community Building
$20,000

Everyone will be entering through this foyer! You will have a plaque proclaiming your support for the Community Building right in front of everyone!

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Outside Covered Entry item
Outside Covered Entry
$20,000

You will be sponsoring a very important part of the Community Building. A covered car port to let your special guests enter the building in comfort! You will have your plaque mounted so that everyone knows who sponsored this convenient amenity.

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Outdoor Pavilion item
Outdoor Pavilion
$50,000

You will be sponsoring our 2500 sqft outdoor pavilion! Your plaque will be prominently displayed outside under this beautiful outdoor space!

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Platinum Level - 20" name plate with your desired wording item
Platinum Level - 20" name plate with your desired wording
$10,000

You will have a 20" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.

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Diamond Level - 16" name plate with your desired wording item
Diamond Level - 16" name plate with your desired wording
$5,000

You will have a 16" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.

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Gold Level - 12" name plate with your desired wording item
Gold Level - 12" name plate with your desired wording
$2,500

You will have a 12"" name plate located on the Donor Wall in the Foyer.

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Silver Level - 8" name plate with your desired wording item
Silver Level - 8" name plate with your desired wording
$1,500

You will have an 8" name plate located on the Donor Wall.

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Bronze Level - 4" name plate with your desired wording item
Bronze Level - 4" name plate with your desired wording
$500

You will have a 4" name plate located on the Donor Wall.

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Bench with plaque signifying donation item
Bench with plaque signifying donation
$5,000

Beautiful bench with plaque located in various areas outside the Community Building

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Memorial Tree with plaque item
Memorial Tree with plaque
$2,500

You'll have a special tree planted in memory or celebration! SJRF will determine type of tree. Plaque will be wording of your choice.

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Event Round Tables & Chairs item
Event Round Tables & Chairs
$10,000

Sponsor the purchase of our round event tables and chairs! A plaque will be hung in the event area memorializing your contribution!

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Handicap Parking Area item
Handicap Parking Area
$10,000

Sponsor our handicap parking area! A plaque will be placed memorializing your contribution!

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Building Storage Area approimately 1600 Sq Ft item
Building Storage Area approimately 1600 Sq Ft
$20,000

This approximately 1600 sq ft storage area is vital to the operation of our Community Building! You will have a plaque memorializing your contribution mounted outside this area.

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Outdoor Fire Pit area item
Outdoor Fire Pit area
$10,000

This is a very important area for our building. So many memories will be made here! A plaque will be placed near the pit memorializing your contribution!

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Add a donation for St Joseph Recreation Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!