SOCIETY OF SAINT PIUS X, EUGENE, OREGON, INC

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SOCIETY OF SAINT PIUS X, EUGENE, OREGON, INC

About this event

OUR LADY OF FATIMA Dinner/Theatre seats or Livestream

25269 E Bolton Rd

Veneta, OR 97487, USA

Live Stream
$20

Live Stream Ticket

A2
$100

front round table left, seat A2

A3
$100

front round table left, seat A3

A4
$100

front round table left, seat A4

A5
$100

front round table left side seat A5

A6
$100

front round table left, seat A6

A7
Free

front round table left, seat A7

A8
$100

front round table left, seat A8

A9
$100

front round table center seat A9

A10
$100

Front round table, center seat A10

A11
$100

Front round table, center seat A11

A12
$100

Front round table, center seat A12

A13
$100

Front round table, center seat A13

A14
$100

Front round table, center seat A14

A15
$100

Front round table, center seat A15

A16
$100

Front round table, center seat A16

A17
$100

Front round table to right, seat A17

A18
$100

Front round table to right, seat A18

A19
$100

Front round table to right, seat A19

A20
$100

Front round table to right, seat A20

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